Computer-aided design (CAD) uses technology to turn ideas into 2D drawings or 3D models. CAD is used by a variety of professionals including engineers, architects, surveyors, and product designers, to bring designs to life. It requires a special skillset to create these drawings and models and those skills are valued in many different industries. If you want to become proficient using CAD software, you will need an introduction to the software and lots of practice. Guidance from an instructor with years of experience in CAD will also help you obtain the expertise you seek.

