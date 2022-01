An algorithm that integrates the improved artificial fish swarm algorithm with continuous segmented Bézier curves is proposed, aiming at the path planning and smoothing of mobile robots. On the one hand, to overcome the low accuracy problems, more inflection points and relatively long planning paths in the traditional artificial fish swarm algorithm for path planning, feasible solutions and a range of step sizes are introduced based on Dijkstra's algorithm. To solve the problems of poor convergence and degradation that hinder the algorithm's ability to find the best in the later stage, a dynamic feedback horizon and an adaptive step size are introduced. On the other hand, to ensure that the planned paths are continuous in both orientation and curvature, the Bessel curve theory is introduced to smooth the planned paths. This is demonstrated through a simulation that shows the improved artificial fish swarm algorithm achieving 100% planning accuracy, while ensuring the shortest average path in the same grid environment. Additionally, the smoothed path is continuous in both orientation and curvature, which satisfies the kinematic characteristics of the mobile robot.

