So, uhh, what counts as a freshman? This was a busy, busy weekend, and several wrestlers deserve recognition for their performances. Two of them, Carson Kharchla and Greg Kerkvliet, are “freshman.” That is to say, they have three more years of eligibility after this one. But both started their collegiate careers in 2019, redshirting that season. Kharchla did not compete last year, but Kerkvliet did, finishing seventh and earning all-American status at NCAAs. So, we decided that when evaluating freshman of the week, we’ll take to the time-honored tradition here at OTE of making shit up as we go along.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO