ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Speaks Up with Gina Deschamps of the Endicott College Angle Center for Entrepreneurship

By Zach Servideo
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gina Deschamps currently serves as the director of the Angle Center for Entrepreneurship at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. She’s...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Beverly, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Beverly, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salem State University
Boston Business Journal

Mass. unemployment rate falls below 4%

Massachusetts gained 222,000 jobs in 2021. Join the Boston Business Journal for our Middle Market Leader Awards!. Best People + Best Place = Best Results. The Best Places to Work program recognizes the importance of cultivating a great workplace culture as a competitive advantage.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
Boston Business Journal

Atlanta transit CEO, former MBTA official Jeffrey Parker has died by suicide

Transit executive Jeffrey Parker, who started his transportation career at the MBTA, became MARTA CEO and general manager before his death. Please join the Boston Business Journal and CIBC for an expert look at the critical factors impacting the economy as we enter 2022. 2022 Top Charitable Contributors List. Is...
Boston Business Journal

Eastern Bank Completes Sale of Century Bank HQ To Herb Chambers

Atlantic Retail this week announced the sale of the former Century Bank Headquarters in Medford, MA to The Herb Chambers Companies. The sale was completed on December 23, 2021 for $20,500,000. Located at 400 Mystic Avenue, the property sits on 4.87 acres and comprises 89,000 SF across two buildings. “We have been active in Boston’s urban fringe for the Chambers team over the past several years. The former Century Bank HQ building is a large tract, a functional modern building, and a beacon off I-93. Mr. Chambers’ ability to move quickly and decisively was paramount in securing the off-market purchase of 400 Mystic Ave,” said Peter Considine, Partner at Atlantic Retail, who represented Herb Chambers. Scott Carpenter of JLL represented the Eastern Bank. The Herb Chambers Companies was started in New London, Connecticut in 1985 and has since grown to 60 automotive dealerships throughout Southern New England, primarily in the Greater Boston area and Rhode Island. About Atlantic Retail: Atlantic Retail is a privately held brokerage and advisory firm with a track record of successful representation of the nation’s top retailers and landlords spanning more than 30 years. Under the divisions of Atlantic Retail, Atlantic Urban, Atlantic Capital Partners, , the companies excel in the disciplines of tenant representation, project leasing, capital markets, asset repositioning, and portfolio disposition. With a team of nearly 100 knowledgeable and dedicated brokers and support staff, Atlantic Retail is committed to providing its clients with timely insight, well-informed strategies, and above-and-beyond service. Atlantic is based in Boston, MA with additional offices in Albany, NY; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Orlando, FL; New York, NY; Pittsburgh, PA; and West Palm Beach, FL. Please visit www.atlanticretail.com for more information.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
965
Followers
4K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston

Comments / 0

Community Policy