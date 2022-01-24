Boston Speaks Up with Gina Deschamps of the Endicott College Angle Center for Entrepreneurship

Atlantic Retail this week announced the sale of the former Century Bank Headquarters in Medford, MA to The Herb Chambers Companies. The sale was completed on December 23, 2021 for $20,500,000. Located at 400 Mystic Avenue, the property sits on 4.87 acres and comprises 89,000 SF across two buildings. “We have been active in Boston’s urban fringe for the Chambers team over the past several years. The former Century Bank HQ building is a large tract, a functional modern building, and a beacon off I-93. Mr. Chambers’ ability to move quickly and decisively was paramount in securing the off-market purchase of 400 Mystic Ave,” said Peter Considine, Partner at Atlantic Retail, who represented Herb Chambers. Scott Carpenter of JLL represented the Eastern Bank. The Herb Chambers Companies was started in New London, Connecticut in 1985 and has since grown to 60 automotive dealerships throughout Southern New England, primarily in the Greater Boston area and Rhode Island. About Atlantic Retail: Atlantic Retail is a privately held brokerage and advisory firm with a track record of successful representation of the nation’s top retailers and landlords spanning more than 30 years. Under the divisions of Atlantic Retail, Atlantic Urban, Atlantic Capital Partners, , the companies excel in the disciplines of tenant representation, project leasing, capital markets, asset repositioning, and portfolio disposition. With a team of nearly 100 knowledgeable and dedicated brokers and support staff, Atlantic Retail is committed to providing its clients with timely insight, well-informed strategies, and above-and-beyond service. Atlantic is based in Boston, MA with additional offices in Albany, NY; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Orlando, FL; New York, NY; Pittsburgh, PA; and West Palm Beach, FL. Please visit www.atlanticretail.com for more information.

