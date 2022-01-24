ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Fire of Love’ Sundance Documentary About Volcanoes Acquired by National Geographic

By Hilary Remley
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome more news is bubbling out of Sundance Film Festival as the documentary Fire of Love has just been acquired by National Geographic Documentary Films. The documentary tells the story of French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died attempting to capture the explosive beauty of active volcanoes. The...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Fire of Love’ Review: The Most Spectacular Volcano Footage Ever Shot Anchors an Amazing Doc About Two Volcanologists

At times, nothing is as gratifying to watch as a movie about obsession that lures you into sharing the obsession. “Fire of Love,” one of the movies that are opening the Sundance Film Festival tonight, is a documentary about an unassuming French couple, Maurice and Katia Krafft, who became the world’s most ardent volcanologists. Starting in 1966, when they met, and over the next 25 years, the two traveled to as many active volcanos as they could find, from Zaire to Colombia to Iceland to America to Japan — and when I say active, I don’t mean wisps of smoke...
SCIENCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda July
Person
Nicolas Godin
The Independent

Netflix’s 20 biggest critical flops, from Emily in Paris to Rebecca

For those who have a masochistic streak, there are few things more fulfilling than hate-watching awful films and TV shows. And there are plenty of them: Ben Wheatley’s lavish yet weirdly empty adaptation of Rebecca appalled critics and fans alike last year.When Emily in Paris hit screens, it inspired a deep hatred in critics who condemned it for “caricaturing” French people as “vile snobs”.But fans still inhaled both of these abominations within hours of them arriving online.Rebecca and Emily in Paris were both brought into the world by Netflix, so it only seemed fitting that we collate a list...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Enlists Ivory Aquino to Play DC Films’ First Trans Character

Ivory Aquino is taking a trip to the DC universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Aquino has joined the cast of Batgirl and will appear as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, the masked hero played by Leslie Grace. Aquino is known for her work in the 2017 LGBTQ rights miniseries When We Rise, which aired on ABC and saw her portray trans rights activist Cecilia Chung. Word of her Batgirl casting has been speculated about online after star Grace shared a photograph of the two of them together in an Instagram story earlier this month. Deadline was the first to...
MOVIES
iheart.com

Music: Documentary About Marilyn Manson Allegations Coming To Sundance

Documentary About Marilyn Manson Allegations Coming To Screen at Sundance. "Phoenix Rising" has been added to this year's Sundance Film Festival and the doc is about Evan Rachel Wood, chronicling her abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson. Later this year, the film will also be released on HBO in two parts. The film is directed by Amy Berg who is known for "Deliver Us From Evil" and "The Case Against Adnan Syed."
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

Fire of Love – Sundance 2022

Fire of Love celebrates the love story between volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft through the archival footage they left behind. I’ve been on a natural disaster thriller kick of late so it’s only natural that I end my first day of Sundance with this unique love story. What a beauty it is! I mean, sure, it’s a sad ending with their deaths coming at the hands of a volcanic explosion at Japan’s Mount Unzen in 1991. But on the other hand, they died together doing something that they love. Part of me can’t help but wonder what they would make of films like Dante’s Peak or Volcano, both of which are celebrating 25 years in February and April, respectively. But I digress. Anyway, Fire of Love would fit right at home with National Geographic Documentary Films.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Documentary Film#Fire Of Love#French#Unseen#National Geographic
Variety

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Gets Imax Re-Release – Film News in Brief

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is getting a re-release on Imax starting Wednesday in several markets, with tickets being sold through AMC. Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel received an ASC nomination Tuesday for his work on the Apple Original Films/A24 production, which was shot in black and white. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in the Joel Coen film. Among the venues screening the film as Oscar voting kicks off are Los Angeles’ Burbank 30 and Century City 15, New York’s Lincoln Square 13, Atlanta’s North Point 12, Austin’s Barton Creek 14 and Boston’s Common 19. Other cities include Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego,...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Fire Of Love’: Sundance Review

Miranda July narrates sensitive tribute to French volcanologists. Dir: Sara Dosa. US/Canada. 2022. 93 mins. On June 3, 1991, Japan’s Mount Unzen erupted, killing 43 people, including Katia and Maurice Krafft, a French couple dedicated to studying such dangerous natural wonders. Fire Of Love is a tribute to these volcanologists, drawing from archival materials to tell their love story through the prism of their unusual calling. The Seer And The Unseen director Sara Dosa has fashioned this documentary with modesty and sensitivity, in some ways as awed by the strange beauty and destructive power of the volcanos as she is by the nonchalant willingness of the Kraffts to put themselves at risk in the name of science.
TV & VIDEOS
cinelinx.com

‘Fire of Love’ Tells a Story of Volcanoes, Love, and So Much More | Sundance 2022 Review

For my first film of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, I watched Fire of Love, a documentary about two volcanologists and their incredible love for volcanoes. I’ve always been drawn to documentaries. When I saw Fire of Love, a documentary about volcanoes—or rather, this couple’s love of volcanoes—on the schedule for Sundance, I was intrigued and added it to my list of films to see. I wasn’t sure what to expect from Fire of Love, but what I saw blew me almost completely away.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Laredo Morning Times

Sundance Documentaries Showcase Enhanced Storytelling Through Animation

What brings documentaries to life? For an increasing number of them, it’s colorful characters — literally. Animation is making docs more accessible to a wider audience, allowing filmmakers to dramatize scenes that can’t be shown with footage and bringing them into once-unimagined awards categories. No film has...
MOVIES
SFGate

Sundance: ‘The Princess’ Is the Definitive Princess Diana Documentary

You will not learn about Diana Spencer’s childhood in The Princess. You won’t hear about her upbringing, see faded photos of her early years, meet her siblings or hear about her parents’ divorce. There is nothing on her education, her time at a finishing school in Switzerland, her employment as a nanny, or how she came to be known as Lady Diana prior to her engagement to Charles Philip Arthur George, the Prince of Wales. We are reminded that the couple first met when she was 16, and that there was a 12 year age gap between them. But leading up to Diana running a gauntlet of reporters and photographers on her way to work, with one journalist doggedly demanding to know whether “they won’t have to wait long” before nuptials are announced, there’s little information about what happened before Ms. Spencer became a household name. You don’t get the cradle, though regrettably, you will get the grave.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

[Sundance ’22] Documentaries coming to the Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival is home to some of the greatest documentaries of all time. Titles like Brother’s Keeper and Hoop Dreams made their debut at Sundance. This year also has an impressive slate. Here are some of the documentaries we cannot wait to see. Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power. Listen to...
MOVIES
Benzinga

Sha'Carri Richardson Documentary To Premiere At Sundance Film Festival

Sha'Carri Richardson, the talented American athlete who was on everyone's screens after being disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics for having smoked marijuana, shared on her social networks the trailer of a documentary in which she is the protagonist. Last year, the 21-year-old Texan was forced to withdraw from the competition...
MOVIES
Screendaily

National Geographic snaps up doc pair on Sundance opening weekend

National Geographic Documentary Films has made the first two acquisition plays of Sundance 2022 and swooped on much-fancied Fire Of Love and The Territory as interest continued to coalesce around a number of other opening weekend premieres. Sources said the worldwide deal for Fire Of Love fell in the mid-seven-figure...
MOVIES
spectrumlocalnews.com

At Sundance, documentaries resurrect lost eras of music

NEW YORK (AP) — Can a music scene still develop the way grunge did in 1990's Seattle or hip-hop did in the Bronx in the 1970s? Or has the digital makeover of music made such geographical-based explosions obsolete?. It's a question that hovers over the Sundance Film Festival documentary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy