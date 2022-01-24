‘Fire of Love’ Sundance Documentary About Volcanoes Acquired by National Geographic

You will not learn about Diana Spencer’s childhood in The Princess. You won’t hear about her upbringing, see faded photos of her early years, meet her siblings or hear about her parents’ divorce. There is nothing on her education, her time at a finishing school in Switzerland, her employment as a nanny, or how she came to be known as Lady Diana prior to her engagement to Charles Philip Arthur George, the Prince of Wales. We are reminded that the couple first met when she was 16, and that there was a 12 year age gap between them. But leading up to Diana running a gauntlet of reporters and photographers on her way to work, with one journalist doggedly demanding to know whether “they won’t have to wait long” before nuptials are announced, there’s little information about what happened before Ms. Spencer became a household name. You don’t get the cradle, though regrettably, you will get the grave.

