BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the legal battle over the statewide mask mandate plays out in court later this week, we are looking ahead at how that decision could impact education. For now, the mask mandate remains in place and that includes wearing masks in schools. The New York State Education Department and school districts here have been clear about that. And, there's a separate county-wide mask mandate in Erie County.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO