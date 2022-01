JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Bills aimed at restructuring Missouri’s initiative petition process continue to dominate the early stages of session in the lower chamber. The House Elections and Elected Officials Committee heard HJR 88 from Rep. Mike McGirl Wednesday which would require initiative petition signature collection for both constitutional amendments and laws from each congressional district in the state. The bill would also require initiative petitions proposing constitutional amendments to receive a majority vote in two-thirds of the counties in the state.

