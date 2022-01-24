ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De La Rue warns on profits, shares tumble

By Michele Maatouk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDe La Rue warned over full-year profits on Monday, pinning the blame on Covid-related disruptions and supply chain issues, sending shares in the banknote printer tumbling. In an update for the year ending 26 March, the company said that since its half-year results - during which it highlighted increased commodity and...

De La Rue shares drop 30% on turnaround delay as COVID woes worsen

Jan 24 (Reuters) - De La Rue (DLAR.L) has delayed the delivery of its turnaround plan by a year and warned that annual profit will miss market expectations, as the banknote printer struggles with coronavirus-related staff absences and supply chain issues. Shares in the London-listed company tumbled 30% as it...
BUSINESS
