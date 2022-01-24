ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Vols morning report: Rick Barnes, Kellie Harper recap top 25 wins

By Caleb Calhoun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a huge weekend for the Tennessee Vols. While the Titans were busy letting everybody down a few hours west of Knoxville, Tenn., UT was busy scoring huge wins in men’s and women’s basketball along with a few other sports. Our morning update on Rocky Top...

