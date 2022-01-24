Tennessee Vols morning report: Rick Barnes, Kellie Harper recap top 25 wins

FSU basketball (13-6, 6-3 ACC) went on the road and lost 75-61 against a Georgia Tech (9-10, 2-6) squad that was dead last in the conference. The Noles shot 48.1 percent overall in the first half, 2 of 9 from three-point land, and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. However, the biggest issue was 12 turnovers and allowing Georgia Tech to make 8 of 19 from three-point land. I wrote in the preview, the latter was the only thing the Yellow Jackets did decently. However, Georgia Tech seemed to play with more energy and forced the Noles into bad shots with their zone defense. The Yellow Jackets only had three first-half turnovers. A Caleb Mills three-pointer before the first half buzzer saw the Noles with a 44-33 deficit at halftime.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO