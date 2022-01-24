Stocks slide, S&P 500 down more than 10% from recent high

Apple reported record $124 billion quarterly revenue on Thursday, despite a global chip pinch and shifting impacts of the pandemic that have weighed down other big tech players.
The Silicon Valley giant has soared in the pandemic era as users relied on their products and services, but the stubborn shortage of chips, supply chain troubles and changing impacts of the health crisis have caused uncertainty.
"We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important," CEO Tim Cook said in an earnings statement.
Smartphone sales topped $71 billion, buoyed by strong demand for the iPhone 13 line, especially in China.
