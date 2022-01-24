ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks slide, S&P 500 down more than 10% from recent high

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, , Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, putting the benchmark S&P 500 on track for what the market considers a correction — a drop of 10% or more from its most recent high. The S&P 500 fell 2.5% to 4,287.22 as...

Springfield News Sun

Stock give up a rally and end lower as volatility continues

Stocks gave up an early rally and closed lower on Wall Street Thursday as a streak of market volatility continued. Stocks gave up an early rally and closed lower on Wall Street Thursday as a streak of market volatility continued. The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% after being up as much as 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was barely lower and the Nasdaq fell 1.4%. Markets are still processing the latest indications from the Federal Reserve a day earlier that the central bank is increasingly concerned about inflation and plans to raise interest rates and take other steps soon to fight it. Investors were encouraged to see that the U.S. economy grew last year at the fastest pace since 1984.
STOCKS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Bitcoin’s Recent Slide Wipes Away Millionaires

Bitcoin giveth, and bitcoin taketh away--especially when it comes to minting fortunes. The number of addresses with a bitcoin balance of at least $1 million totaled 87,953 as of Wednesday, down 24% from 116,139 Oct. 28, 2021, according to Finbold (Finance in Bold) news service. Of those totals, the number...
BUSINESS
AFP

Apple quarterly revenue record high despite chip shortage

Apple reported record $124 billion quarterly revenue on Thursday, despite a global chip pinch and shifting impacts of the pandemic that have weighed down other big tech players. The Silicon Valley giant has soared in the pandemic era as users relied on their products and services, but the stubborn shortage of chips, supply chain troubles and changing impacts of the health crisis have caused uncertainty. "We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important," CEO Tim Cook said in an earnings statement. Smartphone sales topped $71 billion, buoyed by strong demand for the iPhone 13 line, especially in China.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
STOCKS
Springfield News Sun

Asian shares mixed ahead of Fed policy statements

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday, with many investors staying on the sidelines ahead of an update on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will tackle inflation. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4% to finish at 27,011.33. South Korea's Kospi edged down 0.4% to 2,709.24. Hong Kong's...
WORLD
Springfield News Sun

US consumer confidence remains high after January downturn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence declined this month as persistent inflation and the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus dinged the optimism of Americans. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of...
BUSINESS

