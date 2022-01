Holidays have a way of sneaking up on even the best gift-givers, and with Valentine's Day truly just around the corner, you may be in need of some last-minute heart-filled gifts for those you love. While you could go down the classic alley of grabbing a last-minute convenience store teddy bear and some heart-shaped candies, it's not too late for you to do something a little extra special without spending a fortune. A DIY Valentine's Day fashion or beauty gift will add a super personal touch to all your Feb. 14 celebrations.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO