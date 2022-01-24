ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Destination Marketers Must Evolve in 2022 in These 5 Areas

By Varsha Arora
SKIFT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has been both a blessing and a curse for destination marketing...

skift.com

Comments / 0

Related
iwantabuzz.com

“Marketing Champions” with Deon Bonaparte from Agency Evolve, LLC

Each week on “Marketing Champions,” our host talks to media experts across the country. This week our host speaks with Deon Bonaparte from Agency Evolve, LLC. To learn more check out https://agencyevolve.com/. What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Biochar Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Agri Tech Producers LLC and Airex Energie Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 34% of the growth will originate from North America for the biochar market. The US and Mexico are the key markets for the biochar market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The increase in the focus on developing the offers and biochar commercialization will facilitate the biochar market growth in North America over the forecast period. The global biochar market is expected to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 12.96% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
MARKETS
TODAY.com

How restaurants are evolving from a crippling pandemic and changing job market

The two-year pandemic has been brutal for small businesses in America, with restaurants particularly hard-hit and struggling to survive. The silver lining of it all could be a new trend in restaurants having raised wages, adding paid sick leave to benefits for employees, making the industry more desirable. NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Jan. 23, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Blessing And A Curse
The Drum

Why B2B marketers must attack the metaverse right now

Business-to-business marketers were slow to adopt digital platforms. Some were tortoise slow. Now with the metaverse suddenly thrust upon them, how should they be reacting? With most experts agreeing that a wait-and-see approach will just be history repeating itself, The Drum explores how and where B2B marketers should get involved as part of our Metaverse Deep Dive.​
ECONOMY
SKIFT

Omicron Finally Stings Across All 3 of the World’s Largest Hotel Markets

Leisure travel can only do so much. The lack of business travel finally pushed the nose down on U.S. hotel performance during the latest coronavirus variant. U.S. hotels have finally joined Europe and China in feeling a performance bite directly tied to the Omicron variant. Analysts were hesitant over the...
ECONOMY
Advertising Age

How health and wellness marketing continues to evolve

One of the pandemic’s greatest lessons to marketers has been the importance of wellness, which has emerged as more than a trend and passing fad. Health and wellness has instead become a cornerstone of many marketing strategies as consumers look to brands to incorporate more mindfulness into their products.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Supply Chain Challenges Could Cost the North American Apparel and Footwear Industry $17 Billion This Year

Ongoing supply chain challenges are expected to continue to impede the ability to meet consumer demand this year, and the North American apparel and footwear industry is slated to miss out on billions. In a new analysis from global consultancy Kearney, continued supply chain disruptions could cost the North American apparel and footwear industry between $9 and $17 billion in lost EBITDA in 2022. And these losses may even be larger given the fact that Kearney’s numbers were compiled before the spread of the Omicron variant hit businesses across North America the past few months. On top of these losses, costs have gone...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
SKIFT

IHG CEO on Fighting Back Tech Disruption to the Hotel Business

Disruption is the name of the game coming out of a downturn, and it's only natural some hotel owners will migrate to a lower-cost tech platform. But Keith Barr is pretty comfortable with where his global hotel operation stands on the tech front to keep owners within the IHG family.
INDUSTRY
SKIFT

Daily Podcast: China’s Domestic Tourism Push

Listen to the day’s top travel stories in under four minutes every weekday. Today’s edition of Skift’s daily podcast looks at China’s newfound focus on domestic rather than outbound tourism, Intrepid Travel’s push into the U.S. market, and what some hotels are doing to help guests sleep better.
LIFESTYLE
SKIFT

Hotels Refresh Better Sleep Strategies for Reimagined Wellness

When it comes to sleeping and good sleep habits, hotels would be best served to market the experiential, not just just the material — especially if science supports the potential benefits. Leisure demand drives the hotel industry’s pandemic recovery, and hotel companies see merit in offerings combining wellness experiences....
LIFESTYLE
SKIFT

Inspirato Reports Growth in Luxury Subscription Travel Ahead of Going Public

So far, luxury travel club Inspirato is on track with the projections it made in June for its growth. Other companies looking at subscription or luxury products should take note of its latest pitch deck. Inspirato said it added a significant number of subscribers and inventory partners in the third...
TRAVEL
SKIFT

Marriott Flexes Its Extended Stay Muscle

Don’t let the multibillion-dollar deals from Blackstone and Starwood Capital for brands like Extended Stay America cloud one's brand judgment. Marriott is the massive player in the extended stay hotel sandbox — and has a leg up in appealing to more lucrative business travel. Everybody’s talking about —...
ECONOMY
SKIFT

Sonder CEO on the Generational Divide in Hospitality

Sonder doesn't need to put Hilton or Airbnb out of business to be a winner. But it has to has to cope with the market's displeasure with unprofitable companies, and to prove that its guest experience will deliver on its promises, starting with millennials and Gen Zers. Sonder, the hybrid...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Pets at Home set for profit boost but supply chain costs increase

Pets at Home continued to enjoy strong growth from the animal ownership boom during the pandemic, revealing that profits are likely to be ahead of expectations.Bosses said sales hit £319.4 million in the 12 weeks to December 30, a jump of 5.8% on the same period a year ago.Its retail business enjoyed particularly strong growth during the run-up to Christmas, up 9.8% as customers turned to more premium brands to pamper their pets.The company’s vet business saw sales up 4%.But the company warned that inflation pressures hitting the economy are starting to take hold, with supply chain costs increasing.We, like...
PET SERVICES
SKIFT

Intrepid Travel Acquires U.S. Tour Operator Wildland Trekking

The hard-hit tour operator sector is creating opportunities for consolidation, as some savvy players will use travel's recovery to seek out acquisitions to fill significant gaps in their portfolios. Australian-based tour operator Intrepid Travel announced on Wednesday that it’s buying Wildland Trekking, a U.S.-company specializing in small group hiking tours,...
LIFESTYLE
SKIFT

Wizz Air CEO Sees UK Helping Lead Airline’s Recovery Later This Year

Once the airline overcomes Europe's Omicron surge, it then faces wage and fuel costs pressure. A lot rests on its performance this summer. Enter UK travelers. Hungary-based carrier Wizz Air posted a third-quarter operating loss of $241 million and said the fourth quarter loss was likely to be slightly higher than that, before an expected improvement in spring.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SKIFT

U.S. Short-Term Rental Rate Sticker Shock Will Sting More in 2022

Short-term rental owners in locked-down countries undoubtably suffered or went out of business in 2021. But for many owners in the U.S., it was the best of times, and their revenue soared. One wakeup call — there may not be an adequate number of listings to meet demand. If...
HOUSE RENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy