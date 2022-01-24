Destination Marketers Must Evolve in 2022 in These 5 Areas

Pets at Home continued to enjoy strong growth from the animal ownership boom during the pandemic, revealing that profits are likely to be ahead of expectations.Bosses said sales hit £319.4 million in the 12 weeks to December 30, a jump of 5.8% on the same period a year ago.Its retail business enjoyed particularly strong growth during the run-up to Christmas, up 9.8% as customers turned to more premium brands to pamper their pets.The company’s vet business saw sales up 4%.But the company warned that inflation pressures hitting the economy are starting to take hold, with supply chain costs increasing.We, like...
