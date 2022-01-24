Destination Marketers Must Evolve in 2022 in These 5 Areas

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 34% of the growth will originate from North America for the biochar market. The US and Mexico are the key markets for the biochar market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The increase in the focus on developing the offers and biochar commercialization will facilitate the biochar market growth in North America over the forecast period. The global biochar market is expected to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 12.96% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

