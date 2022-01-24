Rockslide Closes Idaho Highway North of Boise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls says it is getting more barking dog complaints as the population grows and is reminding residents of the city ordinance meant to control the problem. The city issued a reminder last week of the city code and what people need to do if they want to file a barking dog complaint. According to the city, animal control officers use a rule of three when responding to a barking dog complaint. The first complaint the dispatcher will need the address of where the dog is barking as well as the reporting party's address. The city says people can call anonymously but, the responding officer will only give a verbal or written notice to the owners. Once they find the dog and can verify it is barking excessively the owners may get a verbal or written warning. If the same dog is still barking excessively and reported a second time, an officer will have to verify the animal is barking too much, or the reporting parting can provide video evidence of the barking dog. If by the third complaint the owner doesn't do something about the dog barking, the person calling in the complaint can sign a citation following these guidelines:

