Report: Bill Polian pushing for Bears to hire Morocco Brown, Matt Eberflus

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears are taking a long look at Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to fill some vacancies at general manager and head coach this offseason.

Brown is expected to have his interview for the general manager vacancy on Monday while Eberflus has already interviewed once for the head coach role. He’s expected to have his second interview on Wednesday with the Bears’ brass.

Part of that brass leading the search for both roles is former Colts general manager Bill Polian, who is reportedly pushing for the Bears to hire the combo of Brown and Eberflus, per Mike Garafolo.

Polian was hired by the Bears as a consultant after the organization fired both Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, leaving them to conduct a search to replace both roles.

Filling those vacancies with two names from the same tree would certainly be peculiar. Both men are qualified for the roles they are interviewing for and both will get their chances sooner rather than later.

How the Bears feel about going with first-timers in each role remains to be seen.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how this works out considering the hand Polian has in the matter.

