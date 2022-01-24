ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idelalisib for Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

By Kami Maddocks, MD
Cover picture for the articleKami J. Maddocks, MD: Idelalisib [Zydelig] was the first PI3K [phosphoinositide 3-kinase] inhibitor approved for the treatment of relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma. This and the others were approved based on single-arm phase 2 studies of patients who had relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma and included populations with high-risk disease, including refractory patients who were...

Exploring Treatment With ViPOR in Mantle Cell Lymphoma

National Cancer Institute expert, Christopher J. Melani, MD, discusses the synergy of 5 drugs that make up a targeted therapy regimen for patients with mantle cell lymphoma. Christopher J. Melani, MD, assistant research physician, Lymphoid Malignancies Branch, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, breaks down the mechanisms of a 5-drug investigational regimen being explored for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

CASI announces FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation for follicular lymphoma candidate

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced that the FDA had awarded its partner BioInvent International, the Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for an investigational therapy targeted at follicular lymphoma, the most prevalent form of slow-growing Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. BI-1206, BioInvent's lead asset, is currently undergoing two Phase 1/2 trials: one in combination with...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Targeted Therapy Responses by Lymphoma Subgroup

Mark Roschewski, MD, discusses how different large cell lymphoma subtypes may respond to different therapies. Mark Roschewski, MD, senior clinician, Lymphoid Malignancies Branch, Center of Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, discusses how different large cell lymphoma subtypes may respond to different therapies. According to Roschewski, preclinical models have found that...
CANCER
Treatment Approaches for Newly Diagnosed Follicular Lymphoma

Kami J. Maddocks, MD: When a patient presents with a new diagnosis of follicular lymphoma, you first have to decide if they meet indications for treatment, and then what your treatment approach is going to be. There are patients who will be candidates for observation, or watch and wait, and there are patients who will need treatment at diagnosis. Patients with low tumor burden disease who are asymptomatic may be able to be observed without requiring treatment. Indications for treatment include patients who are symptomatic from their disease; those with B symptoms, patients who have bulky lymphadenopathy; patients who have cytopenias from disease involvement; patients who have extranodal disease, such as bony involvement and liver involvement; lymph nodes that are compromising any organ function; and patients symptomatic from maybe hydronephrosis or other lymph nodes, leading to obstruction.
CANCER
Study Identifies Potential Target for Alternative Therapies in Relapsed, Refractory DLBCL

The data published in Scientific Reports are the first to implicate a role for RASGRP4 mutations in B-cell malignancies. Relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (rrDLBCL) is associated with increased survival signals downstream of ERK, potentially corresponding with mutations in proteins controlling RAS/MEK/ERK signaling, according to new research published in Scientific Reports. The data are the first to implicate a role for RAS guanyl releasing protein 4 (RASGRP4) mutations in B-cell malignancies.
CANCER
Treating a Patient at Endometrial Cancer Relapse

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: When we talk about endometrial cancers that relapse, it’s important to note that there are different subsets, or different types of endometrial cancer. The relapse rate is based on the histological subtype. Women who have endometroid fall under the type 1 endometrial cancers, which are those that are hormonally driven. Their chance of treatment alone with a hysterectomy is 80% to 90%. Occasionally, we give adjuvant therapy, or immediate therapy after surgery, which may include radiation or chemotherapy. In total, 10% to 15% may recur from their disease and may require more systemic therapy. The more aggressive histological subtypes are primarily uterine serous cancers, carcinosarcomas, and clear-cell carcinomas. They make up a minority, about 10% of endometrial disease, but count for 50% to 60% of recurrences due to this disease. It’s much more common for those patients to require systemic therapy. It’s also important to note that the rates of endometrial cancer are rising in this country, and a lot of that is because environmental factors like obesity. Obesity drives the pathogenesis of endometrial cancer.
CANCER
Overview of Biochemical vs Clinical Relapse in Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD: This is a very common situation. People are on lenalidomide maintenance, and when they’re on lenalidomide maintenance, we’re watching them very closely. It’s not like they just go off into the yonder. We have to check their laboratory test results, sometimes monthly, because of the CBC [complete blood count], so we often detect biochemical relapse or progression either way. Katja, how do you think biochemical vs clinical relapse is defined? How do you see biochemical vs clinical relapse? Are there standard criteria for biochemical vs clinical relapse?
SCIENCE
Relapsed Refractory B-Cell ALL: Patient Prognosis

Elias J. Jabbour, MD: Hello, and welcome to this OncLive® Insights® program titled “Adult Relapsed/Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: 2021 Updates.”. My name is Elias Jabbour, and I’m a professor in the department of leukemia, the division of cancer medicine, at [The University of Texas] MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. I’m joined by my esteemed colleague Dr Jae Park. I’d like to welcome him to introduce himself.
HOUSTON, TX
FDA Notified About Withdrawal of Idelisib U.S. Indication for Follicular Lymphoma and Small Lymphocytic Leukemia

Gilead Sciences has announced the voluntary withdrawal of idelisib from the United States market in several indications including follicular lymphoma and small lymphocytic leukemia. Idelisib has been voluntarily withdrawn from several indications in the United States, including follicular lymphoma and small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL), according to a press release from...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Multiple Myeloma: Treatment Options for First Relapse

Nina Shah, MD: Ola, can you briefly outline the available treatment options line by line for patients who are in their first relapse, especially looking at patients who are lenalidomide naїve or sensitive vs refractory and then those who are lenalidomide and bortezomib refractory? What are the available treatment options?
CANCER
Triplet Regimen Induces Durable Responses in Patients With Treatment-Refractory mCRC

Treatment with a triplet combination of pembrolizumab, binimetinib and bevacizumab was associated with an observed clinical benefit in patients with microsatellite-stable, treatment-refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. The use of a pembrolizumab (Keytruda) triplet regimen, with binimetinib (Mektovi) and bevacizumab (Avastin), in patients with microsatellite-stable, treatment-refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) showed a...
CANCER
Yael Cohen, MD, on MRD Negativity Following Treatment With Cilta-Cel in Refractory Myeloma

In an interview with CancerNetwork®, Yael Cohen, MD, discusses how treatment with ciltacabtagene autoleucel resulted in a high rate of minimal residual disease negativity in patients diagnosed with lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma. In an interview with CancerNetwork®, Yael Cohen, MD, a senior physician in the Department of Hematology at Tel-Aviv...
CANCER
Amitkumar Mehta, MD, Discusses the Role of Parsaclisib in Relapsed/Refractory MCL

Amitkumar Mehta, MD, discusses the role of parsaclisib and how it fits into the treatment landscape of relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma. Amitkumar Mehta, MD, associate professor, and director of lymphoma and the CAR T-cell therapy program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, spoke with CancerNetwork® at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting about data from the phase 2 CITADEL-205 study (NCT03235544), investigating parsaclisib as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Pembrolizumab Combo Yields Durable Response in Treatment Refractory-mCRC

Pembrolizumab, binimetinib , and bevacizumab created deep and durable responses for patients with microsatellite-stable, treatment-refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. A media progression-free survival (PFS) of 5.8 months was induced after use of a triplet combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus binimetinib (Mektovi) and bevacizumab (Avastin) for patients with microsatellite-stable, treatment-refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), according to a presentation from 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium.
CANCER
Intensive Chemotherapy Falls a Few Steps Behind in Leukemia and Lymphoma

Naval Daver, MD, discusses the latest developments in acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, and follicular lymphoma. The management of acute and chronic leukemias and lymphoma is becoming less reliant on intensive chemotherapy, explained Naval Daver, MD, who added that this paradigm shift has reflected a greater dependence instead on antibody-drug conjugates, BTK inhibitors, and FLT3/IDH inhibitors.
CANCER
Cell-free DNA for the detection of emerging treatment failure in relapsed/ refractory multiple myeloma

Interrogation of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) represents an emerging approach to non-invasively estimate disease burden in multiple myeloma (MM). Here, we examined low-pass whole genome sequencing (LPWGS) of cfDNA for its predictive value in relapsed/ refractory MM (RRMM). We observed that cfDNA positivity, defined as â‰¥10% tumor fraction by LPWGS, was associated with significantly shorter progression-free survival (PFS) in an exploratory test cohort of 16 patients who were actively treated on diverse regimens. We prospectively determined the predictive value of cfDNA in 86 samples from 45 RRMM patients treated with elotuzumab, pomalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone in a phase II clinical trial (NCT02718833). PFS in patients with tumor-positive and -negative cfDNA after two cycles of treatment was 1.6 and 17.6 months, respectively (HR 7.6, P"‰<"‰0.0001). Multivariate hazard modelling confirmed cfDNA as independent risk factor (HR 96.6, P"‰="‰6.92e-05). While correlating with serum-free light chains and bone marrow, cfDNA additionally discriminated patients with poor PFS among those with the same response by IMWG criteria. In summary, detectability of MM-derived cfDNA, as a measure of substantial tumor burden with therapy, independently predicts poor PFS and may provide refinement for standard-of-care response parameters to identify patients with poor response to treatment earlier than is currently feasible.
CANCER
Sintilimab Improves Response, But Not Survival in Pancreatic Cancer

Sintilimab treatment in pancreatic cancer shows mixed efficacy results in the phase 3 CISPD3 trial. Sintilimab (Tyvyt), an anti–PD-1 monoclonal antibody, demonstrated improved objective response rate (ORR) and tolerable safety profile but did not show overall survival (OS) or progression-free survival (PFS) benefit in patients with metastatic or recurrent pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC) when combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy, according to a rapid abstract presented at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
CANCER
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MT-601 for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

With an orphan drug designation in tow, MT-601 will soon be investigated in combination with chemotherapy in phase 1 clinical trial. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to MT-601 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer, according to a press release by Marker Therapeutics, Inc.1. MT-601 is a...
CANCER
Key Takeaways From the ASH 2021 Meeting on Newly Diagnosed and Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Amrita Y. Krishnan, MD: The other things of interest at ASH [American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting] cemented what we thought, now that we have more data from the GRIFFIN trial. There was a follow-up presented by Jacob Laubach about daratumumab-Revlimid-Velcade-dexamethasone vs RVd [lenalidomide, bortezomib, dexamethasone], stem cell transplant, consolidation, daratumumab–RVd [lenalidomide, bortezomib, dexamethasone] vs RVd [lenalidomide, bortezomib, dexamethasone], and then maintenance daratumumab-R [lenalidomide] vs R [lenalidomide]. With longer follow-up, we confirmed the greater depth of response in terms of MRD [minimal residual disease] negativity with the daratumumab arm. We didn’t see a significant statistically PFS [progression-free survival] benefit, but there was a trend to a better PFS benefit in the daratumumab arm. For me it cemented the use of quadruplet therapy for initial induction for the majority of patients.
CANCER

