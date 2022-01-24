ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France's Antoine Dupont wins British Rugby Union writers' award: personality of the year

By Reuters
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance scrum-half Antoine Dupont on Monday was named the British Rugby Union Writers' Club's personality of the year for 2021. Dupont, the World Rugby Player of...

