Supreme Court signals it may outlaw most affirmative action at colleges

By Tribune News Service
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a major challenge to race-based affirmative action in the nation’s college and universities, setting the stage for another long-sought win for conservatives. The justices voted to hear a pair of appeals contending that Harvard University, the nation’s oldest...

Syracuse.com

