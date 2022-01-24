Liar Training - I will believe in my instructor and fight

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. At AGDQ 2022, Mitchriz completed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in just over two hours completely blindfolded. Watch as he breaks down his incredible run, including facing off against the troublesome Blazing Bull. Check out Mitchriz on Twitch! https://www.twitch.tv/mitchriz. Check out the...
All Elite Wrestling just became slightly more evil as wrestling and social media star Danhausen has officially become "all elite". Appearing on last night's episode of Dynamite, Danhausen surprised audiences, and mostly Adam Cole, during Cole's lights-out match against Orange Cassidy Cassidy, when he appeared from underneath the ring. Cassidy...
Former WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher (real name Jack Claffey) has been announced as the newest signee to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), a bare-knuckle fighting promotion based out of the United Kingdom. Earlier this week, BKFC announced via their Facebook page that Gallagher would be making his debut in mid-2022.
Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee both said the Commonwealth Games was their main focus this year after being named alongside Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sophie Coldwell in Team England’s triathlon line-up.Birmingham 2022 takes place from July 28-August 8 and triathlon will be the first medal event on the programme at Sutton Park.Yee told the PA news agency: “We’re really fortunate to have the Commonwealth Games this year, I think it’s come at a good time, kind of continuing on from the Olympics last year and keeping a bit of that momentum.Team Announcement 🏴@jonny_brownlee, @sophiecoldwell, @georgiatb and @Lixsanyee have been named as...
Miami has been a hotbed for fighting for a long time and Friday night another promotion will start calling South Florida home. Eagle FC, run by former UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will start holding cards in it’s USA headquarters here in Miami.
A cold, grey blanket disguised as eternal brightness, distress, and desolation. The light inside of my freezing body is dim and rigid. The skin covering my shell is clammy, pale, lifeless, defeated, and sad. My body aches, anguish and sorrow absorb my glow, draining every ounce of animation available. I...
About a year ago, I put one more headcover in my golf bag. I retired my 4-iron and replaced it with a hybrid, my first concession to age. But the decision wasn’t made easily or lightly. In fact, I was stubborn as hell. I kept alive the long deceased idea that I could still flush a 4-iron. I can – about once in every five tries and only when it’s sitting on a tee.
One customer, a woman in England, was left shocked and horrified after biting into her chicken and bacon wrap. She bit down into “something hard” and realized it was a huge spider. 21-year-old Katie Moss is a care assistant from Winsford in west England. She placed her order...
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE Superstars join All Elite Wrestling, and you never know when a familiar face might debut with the company. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was the special Beach Break edition of the show, and many fans expected former NXT Champion Johnny Garagano to debut at the event in Cleveland. However, AEW did not tease his potential debut, and those fans were disappointed as Gargano did not appear on the show.
Indio 5th grader Aubrey Anaya just won the NFL's "Play 60 Super Kid Competition." The 11-year-old Dr. Carreon Academy student was surprised with the announcement during Good Morning America Wednesday morning. Anaya will attend and be recognized during the second half of the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday February 13 in Los Angeles at SoFi
Jase Robertson of Duck Dynasty uncovered a dead human body while he was up early hunting. Hunting usually means getting up early, sometimes when it’s still dark out, and trudging through the dark woods alone, so you never know what you’re going to come up with. In this case, the body was actually laying out in the middle of a road.
