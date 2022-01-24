ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto to Star in Apple TV+ Show

By Editor
svdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has unveiled the teaser trailer and premiere date for “WeCrashed,” a new limited series from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, based on the hit Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork” and starring Academy Award and SAG Award winners Jared Leto and...

svdaily.com

