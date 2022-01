The upcoming new flagship tablet series is already an open secret in the industry, despite no official news yet as to when it’s launching. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to be announced sometime in the next few weeks but now we’re seeing images of the “real” tablets. The leaked photos seem to come from their regulatory filings which the company needs to complete before they can officially launch. More often than not we get actual photos from these filings so these seem to be legit.

