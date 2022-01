In a very unsurprising result, Philadelphia Phillies legend (yes, I said it) Jimmy Rollins was not elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. Rollins did manage to garner 9.4 percent of the vote, meaning that he’ll stay on to fight another year, but his long-term prospects are dubious at best. Still, no matter if the Hall ever calls on him or not, Rollins lays claim to an MLB record that will be nearly impossible for anyone to beat: most plate appearances in a single season.

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO