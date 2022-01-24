ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Boys indoor track Lakers finish third at Bob Grieve Invitational

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago

SYRACUSE – With an impressive effort to close out its regular season, the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team rose up to third place during last Saturday’s afternoon session of the Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

The Lakers had 82 points, topping most of the field as two Class A sides, East Syracuse Minoa and Jamesville-DeWitt, battled for the top spot, with the Spartans (137.5) edging the Red Rams (136) for those top honors.

In the 600-meter run, Cassidy Gillmore went 1:30.95, second only to the 1:30.15 from Homer’s Tommy Mahunik as Dan Millson was sixth in 1:36.93 and Andrew Kent (1:38.32) was seventh.

Millson got his own runner-up finish in the triple jump, going 38 feet 1 inch as Connor Frisbie was seventh with 34’2”. Frisbie also took eighth in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.79 seconds.

Michael Senehi got to third place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:49.68, with Brandon McColm seventh in 12:16.30. J.P. Hoak took fifth in the 55-meter dash in 7.14 seconds and took seventh in the 300-meter dash in 40.29.

Gillmore joined Carter Ruddy, Jaden Kaplan and Wyatt Scott to get fourth place in the 4×400 relay in 3:57.97, but the Lakers were better in the 4×800 as Kent, Kaplan, Eddie Comeau and Ben McPherson were third in 9:48.16.

In the 4×200, Cazenovia had Hoak, Gillmore, Millson and Scott finish fourth in 1:40.68. Comeau finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run and McPherson was 10th in the 1,000-meter run.

Elijah Clement was third in the pole vault by clearting 9 feet as Ruddy (8 feet) was fourth.Jed Olkowski’s shot put toss of 38’7 1/2” put him in fourth place, with Ruddy clearing 5’6” for fourth place in the high jump. Millson put up a fifth-place long jump of 17’5 1/2”, just ahead of Scott (17’4”) in seventh place.

Chittenango competed in the morning session of the Grieve meet and again saw Caleb LeBlanc win a race, this time the 1,600 as his time of 4:30.13 beat out the 4:32.89 from Fayetteville-Manlius’ Will Seamans.

LeBlanc joined Joseph Lin, Shamus Effe and Alex Brummer to earn third place in the 4×800 in 9:35.67 as Joseph Lin was ninth in the 55 hurdles.

In the girls meet, Chittenango’s 4×400 team of Madison Wagner, Jordan Wagner, Hannah Wagner and Abby Horning were fifth in 4:52.85, the Bears also taking fifth in the 4×800 in 11:34.23.

Katie Jasmin was eighth in the 55 hurdles in 10.58 seconds, edging out Allie Bartoszek (10.66) as Laura Powers finished 10th in the 1,500-meter run, Miranda Danaher 10th in the shot put and Madison Wagner 10th in the 300.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys, Westhill girls earn indoor track league titles

SYRACUSE – It proved to be a big Wednesday night for two area indoor track and field programs during the Onondaga High School League championships at SRC Arena. Marcellus, on the boys side, and Westhill, on the girls side, both were victorious in the OHSL Division I meet, in each instance fending off challenges from Cazenovia, who finished second.
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee boys bowlers get upset of Fayetteville-Manlius

ONONDAGA COUNTY – At 2-9 on the season, the West Genesee boys bowling team, at least in theory, had little reason to think it could keep up with 8-3 Fayetteville-Manlius in last Friday’s match. But the Wildcats’ familiarity with Solvay Recreation Alleys, combined with the Hornets’ struggles, led to a 2-1 victory and a major […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cazenovia, NY
Sports
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cazenovia, NY
City
Chittenango, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa girls volleyball defeats CBA in four sets

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the area’s high school girls volleyball teams continued to squeeze in matches while others in the schedule kept moving around. East Syracuse Minoa sported a 9-2 record going into last Wednesday’s match against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, where in four closely-fought sets the Spartans fell to the Red Devils 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus girls basketball rises up, defeats Westhill 62-57

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Just when it seemed that the Westhill girls basketball team was gaining an edge among area OHSL Liberty division teams, Marcellus stepped to the forefront. When these two long-time rivals clashed last Wednesday night, the visiting Mustangs ignored the Warriors’ recent strong play and no. 13 state Class B ranking, prevailing […]
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango boys volleyball remains undefeated

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With each match, and each victory, the Chittenango boys volleyball team strove to keep itself perfect. The Bears’ fifth win in a row came last Tuesday night, against Westmoreland, where it was pushed in the second and third set, but still was able to sweep the Eagles 25-15, 25-20, 25-21.
CHITTENANGO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Wagner
Person
Alex Brummer
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia ice hockey drops duel with Baldwinsville

CENTRAL NEW YORK – On a frigid Saturday afternoon, the Cazenovia ice hockey team stepped into the late-season spotlight, hoping that all the work it had done to establish its status as a championship contender was not in vain. Here was the state Division I no. 7-ranked Lakers welcoming...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Boys basketball Northstars beat Henninger, fall to West Genesee

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Here was the big chance for the Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball team to remind everyone that it still harbored plenty of championship dreams. The Northstars paid a visit to Camillus last Friday night to face West Genesee, eager to avenge a Dec. 21 home defeat and knowing that the Wildcats had just suffered its first loss of the season to Liverpool.
LIVERPOOL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Indoor Track#Track And Field#Rams#Src Arena#Hoak Gillmore
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango girls basketball topples Cazenovia, 52-41

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Both a difficult schedule and gaps between games has disrupted the rhythm the Cazenovia girls basketball team wanted to establish this winter. However, the Lakers may have thought it was well clear of its Madison County neighbors from Chittenango – but that did not prove the case.
CAZENOVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

C-NS, Liverpool ice hockey both take league losses

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Cold weather and other factors led to a quiet mid-January period for the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool ice hockey teams. When games resumed last Monday at the Twin Rinks, the Northstars kept reigning sectional Division I champion Syracuse quiet for a while, but a mid-game surge led to a 4-1 loss to the Cougars.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy