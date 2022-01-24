Boys indoor track Lakers finish third at Bob Grieve Invitational

SYRACUSE – With an impressive effort to close out its regular season, the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team rose up to third place during last Saturday’s afternoon session of the Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

The Lakers had 82 points, topping most of the field as two Class A sides, East Syracuse Minoa and Jamesville-DeWitt, battled for the top spot, with the Spartans (137.5) edging the Red Rams (136) for those top honors.

In the 600-meter run, Cassidy Gillmore went 1:30.95, second only to the 1:30.15 from Homer’s Tommy Mahunik as Dan Millson was sixth in 1:36.93 and Andrew Kent (1:38.32) was seventh.

Millson got his own runner-up finish in the triple jump, going 38 feet 1 inch as Connor Frisbie was seventh with 34’2”. Frisbie also took eighth in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.79 seconds.

Michael Senehi got to third place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:49.68, with Brandon McColm seventh in 12:16.30. J.P. Hoak took fifth in the 55-meter dash in 7.14 seconds and took seventh in the 300-meter dash in 40.29.

Gillmore joined Carter Ruddy, Jaden Kaplan and Wyatt Scott to get fourth place in the 4×400 relay in 3:57.97, but the Lakers were better in the 4×800 as Kent, Kaplan, Eddie Comeau and Ben McPherson were third in 9:48.16.

In the 4×200, Cazenovia had Hoak, Gillmore, Millson and Scott finish fourth in 1:40.68. Comeau finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run and McPherson was 10th in the 1,000-meter run.

Elijah Clement was third in the pole vault by clearting 9 feet as Ruddy (8 feet) was fourth.Jed Olkowski’s shot put toss of 38’7 1/2” put him in fourth place, with Ruddy clearing 5’6” for fourth place in the high jump. Millson put up a fifth-place long jump of 17’5 1/2”, just ahead of Scott (17’4”) in seventh place.

Chittenango competed in the morning session of the Grieve meet and again saw Caleb LeBlanc win a race, this time the 1,600 as his time of 4:30.13 beat out the 4:32.89 from Fayetteville-Manlius’ Will Seamans.

LeBlanc joined Joseph Lin, Shamus Effe and Alex Brummer to earn third place in the 4×800 in 9:35.67 as Joseph Lin was ninth in the 55 hurdles.

In the girls meet, Chittenango’s 4×400 team of Madison Wagner, Jordan Wagner, Hannah Wagner and Abby Horning were fifth in 4:52.85, the Bears also taking fifth in the 4×800 in 11:34.23.

Katie Jasmin was eighth in the 55 hurdles in 10.58 seconds, edging out Allie Bartoszek (10.66) as Laura Powers finished 10th in the 1,500-meter run, Miranda Danaher 10th in the shot put and Madison Wagner 10th in the 300.