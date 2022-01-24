ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Dan Quinn, Nathaniel Hackett, and Kevin O’Connell finalists to be Broncos head coach

By Just_JoRo
Mile High Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to 9News’ Mike Klis, three of the Denver Broncos’ 10 candidates are still in play to be the 17th head coach in franchise history. General manager George Paton is expected to have a second round of interviews with Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator...

FanSided

Dan Quinn as head coach could signal blockbuster Chicago Bears trade

Current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is scheduled to complete his second interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching vacancy on Wednesday. For Quinn, this will be the first time in which he will have an interview with the Bears’ new general manager. On Tuesday, the Bears officially announced that Ryan Poles will serve as the team’s new general manager.
NFL
FanSided

Surprise head coach finalist for Denver Broncos emerges

The Denver Broncos are narrowing their head coach candidate list, and a surprise name has been listed among the team’s three finalists. The Denver Broncos are whittling their list of head coach candidates down from 10 to three, maybe four. At this point, it appears as though the “finalists”...
NFL
State
Washington State
On3.com

Cowboys assistant named finalist for NFL head coaching job

The Dallas Cowboys could be losing a key member of their coaching staff this offseason, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named one of the finalists for the head coaching vacancy with the Denver Broncos, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. Quinn has interviewed with a number of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: McCarthy moving forward, McAdoo moving on, Sean Payton speculation moving needle

The Cowboys are out of the postseason, but they’re right in the thick of things as far as the annual coaching carousel is concerned. Mike McCarthy is standing by his opinion that his job is completely secure, even while talk is getting louder about the chances of an imminent return to Dallas by a Jones family favorite. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn remains the hottest ticket in town, as two teams have booked him for a second interview for a head coaching position. One Dallas defensive assistant is getting calls, too… and another staffer has already accepted an offer elsewhere. Meanwhile, we’re looking at who might replace Quinn if he takes one of the multiple offers he’s sure to get.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

The Denver Broncos are reportedly narrowing their head coaching candidates list and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might be emerging as the frontrunner. Quinn, who previously coached the Atlanta Falcons, making a Super Bowl, helped turn around the Cowboys defense in 2021. The Cowboys had multiple defensive stars in...
NFL
milehighsports.com

After an unbelievable weekend of NFL football, the Broncos can’t ignore a simple truth

If the oldest axiom in sports – defense wins championships – still rings true, perhaps it needs an addendum:. With just four teams remaining in the chase for Lombardi, there’s an unmistakable observation that’s impossible to ignore: All four teams are guided by offensive-minded head coaches. Secondarily, they’ve all got an above average quarterback. Three teams have superstars at the position, while one has Jimmy Gao0ppolo, who may not be a star but who’s been a part of five playoff teams and has been good enough to guide his team to two conference championship games and at least one Super Bowl appearance.
NFL
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Ryan Nassib
Person
Aaron Rodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Sean Payton's decision makes waves in Dallas; latest on Moore, Quinn

The Cowboys didn’t even do anything Tuesday and were front-page headlines. With the announcement by Saints head coach Sean Payton that he’ll be stepping away after 16 seasons with the club, attention turned immediately to Dallas, where Payton has long been linked. The former Cowboys assistant is still close with the Jones family, leading many to assume that a reunion with America’s Team may be forthcoming for Payton. While it may be possible, it likely won’t be anytime soon, and it wouldn’t come cheap. It’s also been revealed that Payton almost jumped ship to Dallas three years ago, and it was only a news item involving an NBA superstar that soured the deal.
NFL
milehighsports.com

Nathaniel Hackett’s 2nd Broncos interview goes 9 hours, and Aaron Rodgers hinted he could follow

For the first time in years, it’s an extremely exciting time in Broncos Country. Following six straight years of missing the playoffs, the Broncos are going to have a whirlwind of change this offseason as they hire a new head coach — and assistant coaches too — while also getting a new owner. Oh, and they will almost certainly have a new quarterback, too.
NFL
9NEWS

Packers' Hackett first in for second head coach interview with Broncos

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The leased FlexJet landed a little before noon Monday at the airport just a few miles down the road from Denver Broncos headquarters. The private jet was similar to the ones Broncos' general manager George Paton and his five-person head coach search committee used during their 10 candidate interviews-in-seven-cities-over-nine days excursion that concluded Friday night.
NFL
#Dolphins#American Football#9news#The Denver Broncos#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfc Championship#Broncos Hq#Pro Football Network#Cowboys#Jaguars#The Seattle Seahawks#The Legion Of Boom#The Atlanta Falcons#The New England Patriots
Mile High Report

Nathaniel Hackett set to have second interview with Broncos today

NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro reported the Denver Broncos will have their second interview with the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett today. While head coach Matt LaFleur is the play caller in Green Bay, Hackett’s been a key part in their game plans and played a significant role in the Packers’ red zone offense. Since 2019 the Packers have the second best offense in the league by RBSDM’s Estimated Points Added (EPA) metric. Aaron Rodgers has completed 67.1% of his passes for 12,416 yards, 111 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions over the same span. He won the Most Valuable Player award during the 2020 season and is expected to be one of the two finalists this year. Following Packers’ loss to the 49ers the quarterback said “I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild,” and Hackett may help the Broncos chances at recruiting him if Paton elects to do so.
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur addresses potential staff changes

The Green Bay Packers are still processing the devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers which means yet another letdown in the playoffs after a phenomenal showing during the regular season. On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur faced the media and was asked about plans for the coaching staff moving...
NFL
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
BearDigest

Dan Quinn, Jim Caldwell Join Finalists

Two more coaches are reportedly due for a second interview by the Bears and one is a bit of a surprise. Former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will receive second interviews according to NFL Network. A second interview was already granted to Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
NFL

