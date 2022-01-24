Report: Dan Quinn, Nathaniel Hackett, and Kevin O’Connell finalists to be Broncos head coach

NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro reported the Denver Broncos will have their second interview with the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett today. While head coach Matt LaFleur is the play caller in Green Bay, Hackett’s been a key part in their game plans and played a significant role in the Packers’ red zone offense. Since 2019 the Packers have the second best offense in the league by RBSDM’s Estimated Points Added (EPA) metric. Aaron Rodgers has completed 67.1% of his passes for 12,416 yards, 111 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions over the same span. He won the Most Valuable Player award during the 2020 season and is expected to be one of the two finalists this year. Following Packers’ loss to the 49ers the quarterback said “I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild,” and Hackett may help the Broncos chances at recruiting him if Paton elects to do so.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO