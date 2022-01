Authors of a new Journal of Professional Nursing article provide strategic steps to build an infrastructure that supports innovation. For nurses to lead in health and healthcare innovation, nursing education must think strategically about the skills and knowledge required by the next generation of nurses and then embrace those innovation needs at all levels of research, education, and practice, says an article recently published in the Journal of Professional Nursing, authored by three nurse leaders at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing).

