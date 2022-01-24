ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

1 Green Flag for Rivian in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

By Howard Smith
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock has been under pressure for exactly what investors need to count on to make Rivian a great investment. A big question is whether both the stock and the company have gotten ahead of themselves. Investors will be watching how it executes as it ramps up production. Rivian...

Motley Fool

Is This Tiny EV Stock the Next Tesla?

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has navigated a path that has many investors excited about the all-electric vehicle space. But the niche is also extremely competitive, meaning few stocks can replicate Tesla's epic run. In this video from "The Virtual Opportunities Show," recorded on Jan. 18, Fool.com analyst Asit Sharma and Fool.com...
Seeking Alpha

Phunware: Too Many Red Flags

The sudden price increase in November was based purely on speculation about a collaboration with Trump's social media platform - but so far nothing is certain. Phunware (PHUN) is among a group of stocks that have benefited from the hype surrounding Donald Trump's soon-to-be-released social media platform. In addition to Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) itself, this also includes Rumble (CFVI). While the partnership with Rumble is certain, it is only rumored with Phunware so far. Nevertheless, the stock is 140% higher than it was in September, making the valuation much more expensive. Given the difficult market environment with rising interest rates, the unprofitability, and falling sales for years, I think a short position is appropriate. But there are risks and things to consider, more on that later.
Seekingalpha.com

DoorDash: Red Flags Persist

In a previous analysis, published on February 23, 2021, I detailed a bearish case for DoorDash (DASH) based on a pricey valuation, competition concerns and the perceived euphoria around the IPO/Aggressive Growth technology stocks. While a lot of analysts point to the similarities of the massive run-up in high-growth tech stocks to the dot com bubble, the market seems to be rotating away, punishing high-multiple stocks. In this analysis, I provide some updates regarding DoorDash's stock performance, while reiterating the reasons why I believe the downside potential is still significant.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
insideevs.com

Tesla Cybertruck Arrives At Giga Texas Ahead Of Product Roadmap

Above, we have a breaking video walkaround from Cybertruck Owners Club of what appears to be the updated Tesla Cybertruck alpha prototype at Giga Austin. Drone videographer Joe Tegtmeyer just revealed footage of the Tesla Cybertruck arriving at the factory, which we've embedded at the bottom of the article, and now people are posting videos and images of it at the site.
L.A. Weekly

Red Flags to Know When Buying CBD Products

This article was originally published on Just Pet CBD. To view the original article, click here. The market has exploded with CBD products and you can find a large number of companies manufacturing and selling a wide variety of products made from this compound. The huge popularity gained by cannabidiol (CBD) attracted a large number of manufacturers to this field. However, not all these companies intend to offer you the best CBD products. Hence, you have to be very careful when choosing your CBD products.
Motley Fool

3 Red Flags for Microsoft's Future

Microsoft’s takeover of Activision Blizzard makes strategic sense, but it’s paying a high premium to inherit a lot of problems. Microsoft could be falling behind other tech giants in the mixed-reality and metaverse markets. The delayed takeover of Nuance indicates Microsoft's deals aren't immune to regulatory scrutiny. Microsoft's...
KGW

Why did Intel pick Ohio instead of Oregon for $20 billion expansion?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Intel is investing $20 billion on a massive chip manufacturing facility in the Midwest. This has some people wondering, why not Oregon?. The new 1,000-acre campus, located near Columbus, Ohio, will feature two chip making plants. It will create about 7,000 construction jobs and once the plants are built, they will have about 3,000 full-time employees.
