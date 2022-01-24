1 Green Flag for Rivian in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

The sudden price increase in November was based purely on speculation about a collaboration with Trump's social media platform - but so far nothing is certain. Phunware (PHUN) is among a group of stocks that have benefited from the hype surrounding Donald Trump's soon-to-be-released social media platform. In addition to Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) itself, this also includes Rumble (CFVI). While the partnership with Rumble is certain, it is only rumored with Phunware so far. Nevertheless, the stock is 140% higher than it was in September, making the valuation much more expensive. Given the difficult market environment with rising interest rates, the unprofitability, and falling sales for years, I think a short position is appropriate. But there are risks and things to consider, more on that later.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO