WASHINGTON -- Can your Medicare patients get reimbursed for buying at-home rapid COVID tests? Sorry, no -- but we're working on changing that, say Medicare officials. Although the Biden administration mandated that private insurers must reimburse patients for purchasing up to eight at-home tests per month, they did not mandate the same thing for traditional Medicare. However, "CMS [the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] is exploring ways to expand testing options for Medicare beneficiaries," an agency spokesperson said in an email.

