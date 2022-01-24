City of Janesville declares snow emergency Monday

JANESVILLE

The City of Janesville declared a snow and winter weather emergency starting at 9:30 a.m. today, according to a city news release.

Residents must move vehicles from city streets to allow snow and ice removal operations. Because of the short notice of the emergency, vehicles parked on streets will not be cited, according to the release.

Public winter weather emergency parking is available at these municipal parking lots:

East Wall Street Lot, at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive.City Hall Lot, at West Wall Street and North Jackson Street.South High Street Lot, at West Court Street and South High Street.Hedberg Public Library Lot, at Water Street.River/Union Street Lot, as South River Street and Union Street.North Parker Drive parking ramp, at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street.

Vehicles must be removed from city parking lots after winter emergency is ended to allow plows to remove ice and snow from lots, according to the release.

For more information, call the Snow Hotline at 608-755-7669 or visit janesvillewi.gov/departments-services/public-works/operations-division/street-maintenance/snow-ice-removal.

To report problems or concerns, call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.