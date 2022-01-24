Next phase of $6 billion Lincoln Yards megadevelopment to break ground by summer, bringing retail and recreation to former industrial riverfront

Three months after breaking ground on a life sciences building, Sterling Bay has unveiled the next phase of the $6 billion Lincoln Yards megadevelopment: a lifestyle district bringing retail, residential and recreational activities to the former industrial site along the North Branch of the Chicago River.

The developer presented detailed plans Thursday to the Chicago Plan Commission on the most public-facing part of the ambitious mixed-use project, a prelude to breaking ground this summer on everything from commercial and residential towers to a park and boat launch, enabling visitors to dine by the river or ply it with a kayak.

“This is a big portion of this project and a big community benefit that we were anxious to deliver,” said Fred Krol, managing director at Chicago-based Sterling Bay. “We’ll be activating and providing engagement with a new 1,700 feet of riverfront.”

Sterling Bay won city approval in 2019 to develop 14.5 million square feet of mixed-use buildings on the riverfront corridor stretching from Lincoln Park to Bucktown. The project broke ground in October on the Ally building, an eight-story, a 280,000-square-foot life sciences building rising at the south end of the 53-acre development.

The next phase includes a number of key elements that may define the character and broader impact of Lincoln Yards. In addition to a 19-story commercial building and a 15-story residential tower, plans call for a 6½-acre park, riverwalk, seawall, a canoe/kayak launch, athletic fields, a children’s play area and a dog run, among other amenities.

The lifestyle district south of the river will also feature restaurants and entertainment venues, adding to its appeal as a recreational destination, Krol said.

The Ally building, which is located at 1229 W. Concord Place, is expected to welcome tenants by the first quarter of 2023, while the next phase is targeting 2024 for completion.

The master plan for Lincoln Yards calls for a mix of 50% commercial and 50% residential buildings, with up to 6,000 residential units to be developed over the course of the 10-year project. Sterling Bay agreed to keep 21 acres, or 40% of the site, as publicly accessible open space.

While pandemic disruption delayed the start of construction, Krol said Lincoln Yards remains on schedule for its long-term completion timetable.

“We always viewed this as a roughly 10-year build-out,” Krol said. “The pandemic caused us a little bit of a pause on the Ally building, but we broke ground on that building and we’re moving forward.”

Previously, the City Council approved up to $1.3 billion in tax increment financing for infrastructure projects associated with the development. Those are beginning to take shape as well, with the extension of Concord Place from Throop Street to the river already underway.

The planned Throop Street Bridge, a $35 million, 80-foot-wide vehicle and pedestrian bridge that would span the Chicago River to connect Lincoln Yards to The 606 recreational trail, is expected to begin construction within the next two years.

