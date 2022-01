Boeing is investing $450 million in Wisk Aero, a company that’s building all-electric, autonomous, passenger-carrying aircraft. Wisk is developing its sixth-generation aircraft, and expects to be the first-ever U.S. candidate for certification of a flying electric taxi. The company, which is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and New Zealand, has set a goal of operating “one of the industry’s largest fleets” of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft within five years of certification.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO