Authentic ​Kung Pao Beef Recipe: An Easy Kung Pao Beef Recipe That's the Real Deal

By 1480 Tips
 2 days ago
Kung Pao beef originates from China and has an authentic flavor to the Western Culture. This easy Kung Pao beef recipe is the real deal, with a chili and soy sauce marinade over braised flank steak, mixed with peanuts and bell pepper for added flavor. The recipe pops in the mouth...

