The top 3 things we buy / Comfort food you haven't thought of / Fatal Attraction is getting a new life

Greenery is a great way to bring life and warmth to any space, no matter what your design style is. I mean, who doesn’t want to walk into a place that’s full of plants? Whether you like to get your plant babies cozy in some pretty pots, or you’d rather let them hang out in macramé planters, eventually, you might run out of places to put them. Well, Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham discovered a spot that doesn’t involve any renovating to retrofit for plants and takes up zero floor space. Spoiler alert: It’s the couple’s staircase, which just might be the easiest and most underrated area to hang plants in a home (if your home has one).

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO