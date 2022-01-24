ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The top 3 things we buy / Comfort food you haven't thought of / Fatal Attraction is getting a new life

wufe967.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoney can’t buy happiness – but we try don’t we?!? Tell...

www.wufe967.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

You’ll Have to Complete a Food Challenge to Get These Special EPCOT Treats

The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is HERE and we’ve been making our way around the food booths and more to give you all kinds of updates. We’ve already checked out the MULTI-HOUR wait for the new Figment popcorn bucket, shared a look at the merchandise, and even started our scavenger hunt for pieces of art featuring the one and only Figment. But now we want to turn our focus to a specific food challenge you can complete at the festival — it’s called the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine! But is this food challenge worth it? Here are our thoughts.
FOOD & DRINKS
wspa.com

Chicken tender shortage have you down? We tested 4 air fryers and thought this one made the best alternative

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pandemic supply chain issues have come for America’s comfort food, chicken tenders. Due to “labor shortage and illegal price fixing,” the cost of chicken tenders is rapidly rising, according to WGN9. The prohibitive price may eventually lead restaurants to remove the item from their menus.
INDUSTRY
Apartment Therapy

This Is the One Spot You Haven’t Thought of Yet to Hang Your Plants

Greenery is a great way to bring life and warmth to any space, no matter what your design style is. I mean, who doesn’t want to walk into a place that’s full of plants? Whether you like to get your plant babies cozy in some pretty pots, or you’d rather let them hang out in macramé planters, eventually, you might run out of places to put them. Well, Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham discovered a spot that doesn’t involve any renovating to retrofit for plants and takes up zero floor space. Spoiler alert: It’s the couple’s staircase, which just might be the easiest and most underrated area to hang plants in a home (if your home has one).
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comfort Food#Fatal Attraction#Outsider#Hollywood#Life#Food Drink
The Independent

Frozen vegetables are just as good as fresh. Why do we still stick our noses up at it?

Britain has a strange relationship with frozen food. Despite evidence showing that plenty of frozen fruit and vegetables retain their nutritional value – sometimes even better than fresh produce – there seems to be a prevailing attitude that frozen food is just not as good as fresh.Home cooks such as Delia Smith, Nigella Lawson, and Jack Monroe have long hailed the practicality and usefulness of frozen vegetables at hand. However, Smith’s 2008 cookbook, titled How To Cheat At Cooking, drew intense backlash because she recommended ingredients like frozen potatoes and tinned mince.Chefs such as Raymond Blanc criticised the TV cook...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Is frozen fruit and veg as healthy as fresh? Raymond Blanc defends Delia Smith over frozen peas

Remember back in 2008 when Delia Smith faced a barrage of criticism for suggesting that cooks cut corners with her How To Cheat at Cooking book?The culinary queen was lambasted for daring to put convenient ingredients like frozen mashed potato and ready-made pastry in her recipes, when previously she’d insisted that even pepper should be freshly milled at all times.Now, Raymond Blanc has leapt to Smith’s defence, praising her efforts to “really simplify food”.“She was heavily criticised for using tinned and frozen food in her recipes, but she was absolutely right,” Blanc told the Radio Times.“Take the frozen pea. First,...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wfxb.com

Things to Get Rid of That Will Help You Feel Better in the New Year

If you’re hoping to get organized this year or maybe just start your spring cleaning early…here’s five household things you should toss to start 2022 off right. Shred all those old documents…stuff like super old tax documents and bank and credit card statements. It’s also a good time to throw out old takeout menus and expired coupons. Also go through your damaged kitchenware. Stuff like tupperware that’s stained or missing its lids. Expired fridge and pantry items…then moving to your closet with clothes you don’t wear and the old dreaded junk drawer.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Who’s a Good Boy? Save 40% on Dog Treats, Food & Supplements at Amazon Today

Not all of the best Amazon deals are for humans. Today, Amazon is putting all of our four-legged friends first with up to 40% off Amazon Brand pet treats, food and supplements to show appreciation toward our doggos. Well, and your wallet. Everyone with a pup in the house should know that great dog food doesn’t come cheap. High-quality brands will typically cost a paw and a tail, which will leave tons of pet owners choosing bargain brands for the sheer fact that dog food comes too pricy. But, now with this Amazon deal on your pupper’s favorite chow, it’s safe...
PET SERVICES
bizjournals

#WFH Chronicles: One reason why we can’t have nice things

A couple of years ago, my city was snowed and iced in for several days. That’s what happens in a Southern state. First, it snows and it’s beautiful. Then the snow starts to melt. Then the slush freezes overnight. Lather. Rinse. Repeat. That year, schools and businesses were...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Drops Photos From a Wild Wedding Getaway With His Lady Love That Say, Basically, Nope, No ‘Chance’ We’ve Ever Had So Much Fun

“Ain’t no party like a Floyd/Noonan party, cause a Floyd/Noonan party don’t stop!”. Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd took time out from playing the emotion-heavy role of Chance Chancellor, who is struggling with PTSD following an explosion while also trying to bond as a family with his wife Abby and their new son, Dominic, to travel back to his home state of Texas for a family get-together. And if his social media photos are anything to go by, it was a really good time!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chef who cooked for the Queen reveals the best way to get crispy bacon

A Michelin-starred chef who has cooked for royalty has revealed his top tips for frying up crispy bacon.Jeff Baker, whose restaurant Pool Court in Leeds won the city its first Michelin star in 1995, has previously cooked for the Queen and is now the executive development chef at online butcher Farmison & Co.He said the secret to getting the perfect bacon rasher is to make sure the frying pan is hot before putting the meat in.Speaking to the Daily Star, Baker said that the “best way” to cook bacon is “on a medium to high heat pan with a small...
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

McDonald’s Happy Meal Includes 8-Legged Surprise

One customer, a woman in England, was left shocked and horrified after biting into her chicken and bacon wrap. She bit down into “something hard” and realized it was a huge spider. 21-year-old Katie Moss is a care assistant from Winsford in west England. She placed her order...
RESTAURANTS
Cosmopolitan

What February has in store for your star sign

ARIES (Queen of Swords, Two of Wands, Seven of Wands) Challenge yourself and make a decision to do something this month that puts you right in the heart of the action (where you belong). The Two and Seven of Wands combine to pull your gaze towards an outstanding option that...
LIFESTYLE
WWLP 22News

Chicken tender shortage have you down? We tested 4 air fryers and thought this one made the best alternative

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pandemic supply chain issues have come for America’s comfort food, chicken tenders. Due to “labor shortage and illegal price fixing,” the cost of chicken tenders is rapidly rising, according to WGN9. The prohibitive price may eventually lead restaurants to remove the item from their menus.
INDUSTRY
FOX2now.com

Chicken tender shortage have you down? We tested 4 air fryers and thought this one made the best alternative

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pandemic supply chain issues have come for America’s comfort food, chicken tenders. Due to “labor shortage and illegal price fixing,” the cost of chicken tenders is rapidly rising, according to WGN9. The prohibitive price may eventually lead restaurants to remove the item from their menus.
INDUSTRY
KXAN

Chicken tender shortage have you down? We tested 4 air fryers and thought this one made the best alternative

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pandemic supply chain issues have come for America’s comfort food, chicken tenders. Due to “labor shortage and illegal price fixing,” the cost of chicken tenders is rapidly rising, according to WGN9. The prohibitive price may eventually lead restaurants to remove the item from their menus.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy