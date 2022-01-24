ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Directors of SCREAM Open Up About That Shocking Death in the Movie

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t seen the movie yet, you might want to skip this because the directors of the film, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli, a.k.a. Radio Silence, open up about this character’s brutal demise. As you know, Dewey has survived attacks from the murderous Ghostface over the...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

The Director Of "Twilight" Opened Up About The Backlash Kristen Stewart Received Over The Movie And Said It Was Because People Were "Jealous"

The director of Twilight has opened up about the explosive rise to fame of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. In a recent interview looking back at the 2008 blockbuster and the frenzy surrounding its release, Catherine Hardwicke recalled the moment Kristen realized that her life was beginning to change. Ian...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Alicia Witt Opens Up About Tragic Death Of Her Parents

Alicia Witt has spoken publicly for the first time following the tragic death of her parents, who were both found dead in their Massachusetts home in December. The Orange Is The New Black, Justified and Friday Night Lights actress shared a statement on her social media pages on Tuesday, noting that “It still doesn’t feel real.” She went on to explain what she went through on the day, writing, “It’s been a month since I got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on.”
CELEBRITIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

I scream, you scream, we all scream for no more 'Scream' movies

The "Scream" franchise began in 1996 as a piece of brilliant meta-horror: a slasher movie, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, that cleverly critiqued the conventions of the genre in a way that was genuinely scary, genuinely funny and, most important, fun. The idea of a masked serial killer who uses the arch insights of a slasher-movie fan to torment his victims, also slasher-movie fans, before killing them was slyly, pleasurably circular. But by the time "Scream 4" rolled around - the last installment by its original collaborators before Craven's 2015 death - the filmmakers didn't seem to care if we were laughing with their wit or at their laziness, as I wrote of the 2011 sequel.
MOVIES
E! News

Don't Hang Up on These 25 Secrets About Scream

Watch: Neve Campbell Opens Up on Motherhood & Acting. It was the question that launched a hit franchise in Scream and, ironically, the 1996 movie went on to become the answer for millions of horror fans. Now, 25 years after the original came out, the fifth installment in the series has stabbed its way into theaters, ready to deliver more scares and self-referential humor.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Gillett
rue-morgue.com

Movie Review: The new “SCREAM” earns its screams

Starring Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. All the talk of timelines and history in the new SCREAM brings to mind a sobering thought: Wes Craven’s original is now almost as old as John Carpenter’s HALLOWEEN was when the first SCREAM came out. That film helped to permanently jumpstart the horror genre back in 1996, with a hip, meta internal awareness of HALLOWEEN and the many slashers it spawned. Today, a little more than 25 years later, meta is the default setting for franchise reboots, or as Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), the new SCREAM’s resident genre expert, puts it, “requels.” You can’t satisfy the audience, she insists, without bringing back key faces from the original installments, as witness everything from Jamie Lee Curtis’ return in 2018’s HALLOWEEN to the current blockbuster success of SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME.
MOVIES
thechronicle-news.com

Courteney Cox reveals shock Scream death axed by producers

Courteney Cox has revealed David Arquette was supposed to be killed off in the first 'Scream' movie. The 57-year-old actress admitted the franchise could have been very different but movie bosses realised how popular his character, cop Dewey Riley, would be with viewers so had a change of heart and tweaked the plot of the 1996 horror classic.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Scream 6: Will there be another Scream movie?

Scream 6 isn't guaranteed, but given the new movie has been a hit with critics, you can't rule out a Ghostface return. The new movie, simply titled Scream, sees the iconic boogeyman target a new group of teenagers to unearth secrets from Woodsboro's deadly past. Naturally, this ends up involving the OG Scream trio of Sidney, Dewey and Gale.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Scream 5' and Catch Up On Every Scream Movie

Do you like scary movies? Then you're probably already screaming with excitement over the release of Scream 5. The franchise credited for revitalizing the horror genre and injecting the gory medium with dark comedy has a new chilling and chuckle-inducing chapter on the way, and you won’t want to miss it.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Silence#The Wrap
heyuguys.com

Win movie merchandise with Scream

To celebrate the release of Scream (cert 18), exclusively in cinemas from January 14, we have teamed with Paramount Pictures UK to offer you the chance to win a spooky prize bundle, featuring a heat changing mug and a special SCREAM hoodie!. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Scream Fans Are Sharing The Most Hilarious Memes About The New Movie

It’s been over 25 years since the original 1996 Scream film, and now Ghostface is back in Woodsboro for the latest installment in the meta horror franchise with Scream 5 —aka, Scream 2022. The horror film hit theaters on Thursday, Jan. 14, and it has longtime fans reliving their favorite memories watching the franchise growing up while also welcoming new fans to the horror satire fandom that surrounds Scream. In response to the film just being released, fans are sharing Scream 5 memes that are scary funny, and totally taking over social media.
MOVIES
Thrillist

The New ‘Scream’ Mocks Everything That Has Changed About Movie Culture

In the 11 years since the last Scream came out, Hollywood has undergone a transformation so dramatic it rivals the collapse of the old-school studio system. Business models have been rewritten, streaming has fermented, and bankable intellectual property has become the new matinee star. Now we have reboots, revivals, requels, spinoffs, and extended cinematic universes. If a franchise designed to codify, celebrate, and mock movie tropes is going to return in 2022, what can it do but codify, celebrate, and mock the drastically changed cultural panorama that benefits its very existence?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinema Blend

Scream Icon Neve Campbell Opens Up About Sidney Becoming A Mother, And How That Changed Her Performance

There are certain horror movies out there that help to redefine the genre, and Wes Craven’s 1996 classic Scream definitely is in that category. Since then the trio of original stars have returned a number of times in the sequels, including the new movie that’s arriving this weekend. This time final girl Sidney Prescott is a mother, and Neve Campbell opened up about how this changed her performance.
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

At the Movies | “Scream” & “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always, Movie Mike is here is discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 2 new films: horror film “Scream” and drama/thriller “The Tragedy of Macbeth”.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moonfall Director Roland Emmerich Opens Up About Casting and Working During the Pandemic

Roland Emmerich is known for helming an array of sci-fi films including Stargate, Independence Day, and 2012. Emmerich's movies often focus on world-ending disasters and his latest is no exception. Moonfall hits theaters next month and sees Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley teaming up when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit. Back in November, ComicBook.com had the chance to visit Emmerich at Centropolis Entertainment while he was finishing up editing the film. During the chat, the director talked about making the movie during the pandemic without a second unit and casting the stars involved.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy