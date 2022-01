As we wait for Pusha T to start the campaign for his next album, a new song from the rapper has been previewed today. Nigo’s first co-ed collection for Kenzo’s FW 2022 took to the runway at Paris Fashion Week this Sunday, 23 January on the last day of men’s fashion week in Paris and during the show, a new track from Pusha was played while the models showcased the latest pieces. In attendance were the rapper himself, along with Tyler, The Creator, Kanye West, Julia Fox and Steven Victor.

