Robinhood is bleeding. Jamie Dimon is spending.

By Benjamin Pimentel, the Fintech team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood afternoon, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: The logic of a JPMorgan-Robinhood deal, the CFPB’s “long-dormant authority” awakens, and Chime preps for an IPO. On the daily. This is the first daily edition of your favorite fintech newsletter! As we publish five times a...

Ripple makes a contrarian move in the face of the crypto meltdown

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech.This Wednesday: Ripple’s buyback, Stripe blowback, and a bitcoin proponent’s clapback. It was another wild day for the markets, but Brad Garlinghouse is shrugging off volatility — and even making a very counterintuitive move at a time when most investors are urging startups to hoard cash. Read on for more of what the Ripple CEO’s thinking. Protocol Fintech is all about connecting you to interesting people: On Wednesdays, you can expect a to-the-point, one-question interview with an industry figure you’ll want to get to know. And in Overheard, you’ll see who’s gotten everyone talking. We hope you’re enjoying the newsletter — let me know what you think.
UBS is buying robo-adviser Wealthfront for $1.4 billion

The acquisition would expand the Zurich-based bank's reach among millennial and Gen Z investors, who have favored automated investing services. It would also boost UBS's automated wealth-management capabilities. Meta's crypto project may have found a buyer. The Diem Association, a Meta-backed crypto project, is winding down and selling its technology...
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Chase Worth?

Chase's fourth-quarter results exceeded analysts’ earnings and revenue expectations. Learn about its market performance and net worth before investing in Chase.
protocol.com

Ripple’s CEO won’t apologize for taking on the SEC

Ripple just bought back a huge chunk of its shares this week, which CEO Brad Garlinghouse touted as a sign of the crypto company’s momentum. But he also used the opportunity to hit back at the agency that the crypto powerhouse considers its nemesis: the SEC. “Despite these crazy...
Fintech stocks see red as investors confront inflation

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: There's market madness for crypto and fintech, South Korea moves forward with its CBDC, and the sector sets a funding record. On the daily. Welcome to the second-ever daily edition of your favorite fintech newsletter. Today, Ben and Tomio looked at...
Axios

The Robinhood M&A rumor mill churns

Robinhood's valuation is now just over $11 billion, a fraction of where it traded in August and below that of its last private round of funding. Cue the M&A mongers. Why it matters: It's not just Robinhood—falling values of growth-oriented tech stocks have raised speculation that formerly high-flying fintechs could be snapped up by more well-capitalized buyers.
New York Post

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman edges past Jamie Dimon with $35M payday

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman raked in $35 million in total compensation last year — edging past JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to become Wall Street’s most richly paid boss. Gorman’s 6% raise boosted his pay an extra $2 million in 2021 — slightly besting Dimon who made...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Robinhood: Fairly Priced

Robinhood acquires much of its revenue from options trading, which is hard to sustain. Investors should hold off purchasing Robinhood's (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares due to significant risks that come from its reliance on retail YOLO investors. However, Robinhood's position as a first-mover along with direction from management suggests that there is still growth potential if plans are executed properly.
American Banker

JPMorgan raises Jamie Dimon's pay 10% to $34.5 million for 2021

JPMorgan Chase raised Chief Executive Jamie Dimon’s total compensation 10% to $34.5 million for his work in 2021, the firm’s most profitable year on record. The package for Dimon — often the highest-paid CEO in U.S. banking — includes $28 million of restricted stock tied to performance, an annual base salary of $1.5 million and a $5 million cash bonus, the biggest U.S. bank said Thursday in a regulatory filing. Dimon, 65, was paid $31.5 million a year for both 2020 and 2019.“
bitcoinmagazine.com

Robinhood Starts To Allow Bitcoin Withdrawals

Some users can now withdraw their bitcoin from Robinhood. The feature is rolling out in phases to those on the waitlist. Robinhood said it expects to roll out the feature to 10,000 customers by March. Robinhood has started rolling out its long-awaited bitcoin withdrawal feature. The company said in a...
protocol.com

Robinhood starts rolling out crypto wallets

Robinhood said it has started rolling out its much-awaited crypto wallets in a move that’s expected to boost its reach in the fast-growing market. It will start giving the first 1,000 customers on the waitlist access to the new feature. The program will be expanded to 10,000 customers by March, and then the wallets will become available to the rest of the waitlist.
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan Chase boosts Jamie Dimon's 2021 compensation by 9.5%

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon gets a 9.5% raise for 2021 with total compensation of $34.5M, up from $31.5M in 2020. Includes annual base salary of $1.5M and performance-based variable incentive compensation of $33.0M, with $5M of that amount in cash and the remaining $28.0M to be in the form of performance share units. The amount of base salary and cash incentive remains unchanged from the previous year.
Reuters

Jamie Dimon’s pay is fair, but only if you're him

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - How much pay is enough? It’s a trick question, because for America’s top corporate executives, there’s no such limit. JPMorgan’s (JPM.N) board awarded read more Chief Executive Jamie Dimon $34.5 million in pay for steering the U.S. bank through 2021, a 10% increase. It’s a colossal sum, enough to pay more than 1,500 typical employees at Walmart (WMT.N), say. But CEOs think about these things differently.
