Stocks end higher after dramatic selloff

By Anneken Tappe
CNN
 5 days ago
New York (CNN Business) — On a wild day on Wall Street, stocks ended the day higher with a stunning turnaround just before the closing bell. Stocks began the day with a dramatic selloff. US stocks opened in the red as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's plans...

