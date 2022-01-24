Stocks end higher after dramatic selloff

GRWG, as the leading hydroponics gardening supplies retailer, has been under pressure amid weaker trends in the cannabis market. GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) is the largest retail chain of hydroponic gardening products in North America with 62 locations and a leading distributor for commercial customers. Without beating around the bush, the target market here is cannabis cultivation with the company benefiting from the wave of regulation and legalization for marijuana. On this point, all of GrowGeneration products are legal and simply serve as the necessary supplies like nutrients, lighting, and environmental controls for both small and large-scale producers. While growth has been strong over the last several years, the stock has been extremely volatile with a sense that valuation reached extreme levels at the highs in 2021. That said, we like GRWG following the selloff considering the company remains an industry leader with overall solid fundamentals supporting a positive long-term outlook.

