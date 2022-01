I found Anze Kopitar’s post-game comments after the 3-2 shootout loss in New York to be quite relatable, for three reasons. 1. He used the word “bittersweet”, which I felt was accurate. Honestly, I thought the Kings played quite well last night against the Rangers. They checked extremely hard, they frustrated a very good opponent for much of the night and they battled their way back in a tough building to carry a lead late into the third period. The flip side though is that they picked up one point in the standings instead of two.

