ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Clouds of cotton candy and fire

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth of these photos were taken on Saturday when the sunset was spectacular. Jo...

www.shorelineareanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cincinnatimagazine.com

Queen City Cotton Candy Sells “Who Dey” Cake

Amber Sporleder has been a Bengals fan “since always,” so naturally, when the football team beat the Tennessee Titans last weekend to clinch a spot in the upcoming AFC championship game, she was stoked. “I’ve been seeing all of my favorite bakeries posting their Bengals-themed desserts all over...
CINCINNATI, OH
AFP

Webb telescope reaches final destination, a million miles from Earth

The James Webb Space Telescope has arrived at its cosmic parking spot a million miles away, bringing it a step closer to its mission to unravel the mysteries of the Universe, NASA said Monday. The delicate burn added 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) to Webb's overall speed, just enough to bring it into a "halo" orbit around L2, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotton Candy#Blue Sky
newschannel6now.com

Camp Fire North Texas candy sale starts Jan. 20

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Camp Fire North Texas candy sale is back for its 72nd year after missing last year due to COVID. It will begin Jan. 20, when Camp Fire members will be selling candy at big events, to businesses and going door to door around Wichita Falls. All of the proceeds go toward Camp Fire’s numerous programs, and the executive director said it gives them the opportunity to teach kids lessons that they might not get the opportunity to learn elsewhere.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Footwear News

The 21 Best Winter Boots for Men to Help You Survive the Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is in full swing folks, and we’re looking at a long, snowy road ahead for those that live up north. Whether you live in a region where tackling icy driveways and frigid temps are a daily routine, or you pay the occasional visit to a ski town, it’s important you have a solid pair of boots that can handle the elements for this winter (and future cold seasons). And since we’re knee-deep in snow season, there’s no better...
APPAREL
ccenterdispatch.com

The Candy Cane Fishing Meeting

Two days after Christmas, the Washington Headliners had their December meeting. The pledges were led by Lane Musselman, and Brielle Wolf led the club in “Jingle Bells”. Roll call was answered by your favorite Christmas present this year. Parliamentarian Reece Geer explained several parliamentary procedures. At the standing...
HOBBIES
TrendHunter.com

Salty Crunchy Vegan Candies

Purdys' Vegan Sweet Georgia Browns expand the number of plant-based options that are available from the Canadian chocolatier. This vegan version of one of the most beloved chocolates from the brand is made with Mylk chocolate and vegan caramel to deliver the perfect balance of saltiness, sweetness and crunch. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
KVUE

Pet of the Week: Meet Candy

Candy can be a little shy at first, but once she's warmed up to you, she'll be excited to greet you at the door! She also already knows some commands.
PETS
TrendHunter.com

Pop Culture Candy Packaging

M&M's Album Art packaging pays tribute to music and entertainment with wrappers that riff on pop culture artwork. These playful packaging designs represent a wide range of genres, cultures, background and generations, and the iconic candy characters can be seen taking the places of artists like David Bowie, Latin pop star Rosalía and Kacey Musgraves.
MUSIC
Ok Magazine

A Sugary Sipper (Plus CBD!) — CBD Cotton Candy Martini

What’s a county fair without a cone of cotton candy? This wispy wonder has been delighting folks of all ages since the early 1900s. But that doesn’t mean you have to wait till a fall festival comes to your town to enjoy this treat. Indeed, there’s now a fun martini variation that draws inspiration from this airy confection!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Best garden furniture shops: Online retailers that will deliver straight to your door

Shopping for garden furniture has evolved beyond the necessity to head to your local garden centre (although we still enjoy a mooch there too). From supermarkets to DIY stores, there are now hundreds of retailers offering a vast range of garden furniture to suit all budgets – and almost all of them give you the option to shop online in just a couple of clicks.When it comes to choosing the right type of furniture for your outdoor space, it’s important to consider what you want to get out of it. If you have a small garden or balcony, a space-saving...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy