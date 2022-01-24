ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK’s Truss: We will call Russia out for trying to subvert democracy

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain will call out Russian attempts to subvert democracy, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday after her department accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader...

Community Policy