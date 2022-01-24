UK’s Truss: We will call Russia out for trying to subvert democracy

Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops along its border with Ukraine in recent months, increasing suspicion that an invasion is imminent. World leaders including the US, Nato and the European Union have warned Russia against any aggression, insisting that there will be retaliation if it attacks Ukraine.Over the last week, with tensions rapidly escalating, the US has put 8,500 troops on alert to deploy to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Nato yesterday announced it was sending additional fighter jets and ships to eastern Europe, further increasing fears of all-out conflict.So what is actually going on between Ukraine and Russia, where did...
