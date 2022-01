This weekend I snuck out of Shreveport-Bossier to get away from my day-to-day life. Life, since the Covid pandemic took over, has been odd, to say the least. I find myself with more anxiety and my workload feels like it has doubled. I look forward to vacation more than ever before. I only take one big vacation a year, and that leaves me with not much to look forward to. Why not put some effort into planning a getaway vacation?

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO