It had been confirmed for quite some time now that Sony was planning to end production of its PS4 console by the end of this year. With the PS5 released, the decision did seem to make, at least on paper, more than a little sense. – Following a report via Eurogamer, however, it seems that the PS4 has been given a stay of execution as Sony looks to continue production of its last-gen console until at least the end of 2022!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO