NFL

State of the Eagles, Part I: Nick Sirianni Review

By Matt Harkenreader
bleedinggreennation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first part of this Eagles season review focuses on their new head coach, Nick Sirianni. Check back tomorrow for the second part, which will cover the other parts of the Eagles. I began following the Eagles in 2006. Since then, they have hired 3 head coaches, and every...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

Comments / 0

bleedinggreennation.com

Report: Eagles, Brandon Brooks agree to contract restructure that signals his end in Philly

Brandon Brooks and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a contract restructure that signals the end of his time in Philly, according to a report from NFL Network. This restructure isn’t totally dissimilar to how the Eagles moved some money around to set the table for them eventually releasing Alshon Jeffery and Malik Jackson as designated post-June 1 cuts last year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

15 Biggest salary cap hits for the Eagles in 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles have an important offseason ahead and with Carson Wentz’s dead money coming off, the Birds are looking at much greener pastures from a salary cap standpoint. After the salary cap decreased from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 due to the COVID-19 impact,...
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0

Last offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles were forced to sit out the fun part of NFL free agency, as they were mired in "salary cap hell." In 2022, the Birds still face challenges in becoming cap healthy once again, but with the salary cap expected to rise substantially in 2023, they can be a little more aggressive in adding talent on the open market.
NFL
NBC Sports

Mock draft heavy hitters load up Eagles with defense

The Eagles' season is over and even though the next big item on the list is free agency in March, it’s never too early to get ready for the NFL Draft. With picks Nos. 15, 16 and 19, the Eagles are stocked entering this draft and have a chance to land some cornerstones.
NFL
Person
Devonta Smith
bleedinggreennation.com

Jonathan Gannon reportedly not a finalist for Broncos head coaching job

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is NOT one of the three finalists for the Denver Broncos’ head coaching vacancy, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. RapSheet says Denver is down to Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
NFL
FanSided

Jason Kelce earns another well-deserved honor ahead of Eagles offseason

More often than not, especially among casual NFL fans, it’s the quarterback that gets all of the glory. People that don’t watch football even tend to know who the quarterback of the team playing in their city is, but in the City of Brotherly Love, things work a little differently. There’s an argument that can be made that the most popular player on the Philadelphia Eagles roster is its center, Jason Kelce.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles allow 4 practice squad contracts to expire

The Eagles had four more players hit free agency on Monday after the wire revealed that John Hightower, KeeSean Johnson, Raequan Williams, and Luke Juriga all had their contracts expire per NFL communications. Philadelphia currently has 62-players under contract as the new league year approaches. 1. John Hightower. A 2020...
NFL
NBC Sports

A tough decision looming for Eagles on key leader

The Eagles will have plenty of major decisions to make this offseason but none of them will be tougher than this one:. Because on one hand, McLeod is 31 now, is set to be a free agent and the Eagles need to get younger in their secondary as they continue to build.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles end up with another Pro Bowler after all

Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave officially became a first-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday. Hargrave, 28, was an alternate but will replace Packers DL Kenny Clark, who is out with an injury. Really, you could have made a strong case that Hargrave should have been voted in ahead of Clark in...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

15 takeaways from the best playoff weekend in NFL history

You don’t need a lot of flowery prose to know that this weekend was unparalleled in NFL history. The Cinderella Bengals overcoming a ferocious Tennessee Titans defense and knocking out the No. 1 seed on the road to earn their first AFC Title game appearance since 1988 on a last second field goal by a rookie kicker. The 49ers scoring their only touchdown on a blocked punt and somehow shutting down Aaron Rodgers, on the road, in snowy Lambeau Field, to upset the No. 1 seed Packers on a walk-off field goal. The Rams nearly gakking away a second half 27-6 lead before somehow pulling off the walk-off field goal as time expired, the third straight game of the weekend in which the road team won on a game-ending field goal. And then the capper, potentially one of the five greatest games in NFL history, and the insane final two minutes of Chiefs vs. Bills.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles 2022 free agents

The Eagles were steadfast in their mission in 2021 to move forward with a young team. This spanned multiple position groups, and while often came at the expense of experience, it set them up with a plethora of starters locked in on rookie deals. Howie Roseman and co. also used some time during the season to tie up some loose ends, and got extensions done with Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, and T.J. Edwards.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Brandon Brooks officially announces NFL retirement

This news isn’t surprising, especially in the wake of his recent contract restructure, but it’s still bittersweet to hear Brandon Brooks has officially announced his NFL retirement. The nine-year veteran worked tirelessly to come back from injuries three seasons in a row, but unfortunately ended up missing the...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Championship weekend first round mock draft

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ season has been over for what, 10 days now, and the NFL landscape is…. well, it’s largely the same really. Sure, the New York Giants and Denver Broncos have landed new general managers, Ben McAdoo has a new job with the Carolina Panthers, and Sean Payton’s retirement could potentially kick the New Orleans Saints into a rebuilding process, but for the Eagles, all is quiet.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles Pro Bowler announces his retirement

The Philadelphia Eagles have said they are confident in their offense heading into next season with Jalen Hurts, but they suddenly have another hole to fill on their offensive line. Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks announced on Wednesday that he is retiring. The 32-year-old is in his sixth season with...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Eagles Potential Free Agent Targets: Quarterback

As the NFL postseason continues, the Eagles have already unfortunately moved on to their offseason. What that means is it’s time to shift focus from opponents and game plans to new acquisitions. With that in mind, I’ll be starting a new series looking at potential free agent options, broken down by position, that the Eagles should/will pursue over the upcoming offseason. Because I love throwing gas on a fire, we’re starting with the ever-controversial quarterback position. For future reference: these do not mean I think the Eagles necessarily HAVE to address these positions in free agency, just players that are available at them that could pique interest.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles’ backup OL faces lengthy rehab after knee surgery

Eagles backup offensive lineman Brett Toth, who was injured in the team’s regular season finale, now faces a lengthy recovery process. The 25-year-old lineman posted on his Instagram account on Monday that he had knee surgery will need nine months to rehab. If Toth takes the full nine months,...
NFL

