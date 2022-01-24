Latest on Big Sur wildfire: 'We have to be vigilant year-round'

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – One person has died following a fatal crash and fire involving a big-rig on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Wednesday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, a big-rig and small car heading east from Marin County to Richmond crashed mid-span around 7 p.m. The big-rig then caught fire, prompting a closure of all lanes headed eastbound. Authorities told KPIX 5 that the driver of a small sedan became trapped and died, while the big-rig driver was able to escape and call 911. Additional details of the crash were not immediately available. Scene of fatal crash and fire on the eastbound direction of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on January 26, 2022. (Caltrans) Authorities issued a sig-alert for the eastbound direction. Caltrans officials said one eastbound lane reopened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. It was not immediately known when all lanes heading east would reopen. The westbound direction of the bridge remained open Wednesday night. Caltrans officials told KPIX 5 that the bridge has been inspected and there are no signs of damage to the structure.

