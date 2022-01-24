ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Latest on Big Sur wildfire: 'We have to be vigilant year-round'

By Amy Graff
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unusual January wildfire that sparked Friday evening amid a torrent of wind was 700 acres and 35% contained Sunday night, Cal Fire said. The total acreage burned decreased from 1,050 acres reported on Saturday due to better mapping. The Colorado Fire tore through...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Wildfire near California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. — (AP) — Residents in the Big Sur area of California were told to evacuate from their homes due to a wildfire that began late Friday, officials said. Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres (101 hectares), news outlets reported. The wildfire was being called the Colorado Fire.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Wind-Whipped Wildfire in Big Sur Shuts Hwy 1, Forces Evacuations

CARMEL (CBS SF) — The American Red Cross opened a shelter late Friday evening for residents of the Palo Colorado area of Monterey County who received mandatory evacuation orders because of a fast-growing vegetation fire that also shut down Highway 1 south of Carmel. The emergency shelter opened at...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
GV Wire

Firefighters Mopping up Wildfire Near Big Sur

Firefighters working a wildfire near Big Sur were strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots Wednesday, authorities said. Fire activity was minimal overnight, with higher humidity and light winds, Cal Fire said in a statement. Weather was expected to remain favorable through the day. Burn Pile May Have Ignited...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sur#Cal Fire#Wildfire#Ksbw
Marietta Daily Journal

Big Sur wildfire burn zone not as large as feared

LOS ANGELES — A wildfire that broke out north of Big Sur and forced roughly 500 people from their homes amid high winds Friday night has not burned as many acres as officials initially feared. The rare January brush fire ignited near Palo Colorado Road and canyon in Monterey...
MONTEREY, CA
KRON4 News

Big Sur wildfire is 55% contained, officials say

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Big Sur and Palo Colorado Canyon’s fire containment level is 55%, officials said as of Wednesday morning. Current updates show the fire’s size is 700 acres and it has destroyed one structure. There are no reported injuries. Highway 1 is closed from Garrapata Creek to Point Sur. Evacuations are still […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
KTLA

Body found in Napa River identified as missing NorCal woman

A body found in the Napa River last week belongs to a Napa woman reported missing earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday. Crystal Lea McCarthy, 37, was reported missing Dec. 14, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Deputies found her body nine days later in the Napa River. A cause of death […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Caltrans faces wrongful death lawsuit following fatal crash on Highway 101

The state of California faces a wrongful death lawsuit from the daughter of a Humboldt County man who died in a car crash on Highway 101, the Eureka Times-Standard reported. According to the lawsuit filed by law firm Baum, Hedlund, Aristei and Goldman, the father, Ruben Sepulveda, crashed after a “decayed and diseased” Douglas fir fell onto the road and caused several crashes on May 10, 2021. He died weeks later of his injuries.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Sonoma County's new COVID health order is arbitrary and cruel to families

The current Sonoma County health order limits gatherings of people for both indoor and outdoor activities. Due to this mandate, students and parents in Sonoma County became unable to attend basketball games, wrestling matches and theater and arts events beginning Jan. 12. This decision has had an immediate, negative impact on the community, eroding any normalcy and mental stability the students have been able to recapture.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

One Dead In Crash, Fire Involving Big-Rig On Eastbound Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – One person has died following a fatal crash and fire involving a big-rig on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Wednesday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, a big-rig and small car heading east from Marin County to Richmond crashed mid-span around 7 p.m. The big-rig then caught fire, prompting a closure of all lanes headed eastbound. Authorities told KPIX 5 that the driver of a small sedan became trapped and died, while the big-rig driver was able to escape and call 911. Additional details of the crash were not immediately available. Scene of fatal crash and fire on the eastbound direction of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on January 26, 2022. (Caltrans) Authorities issued a sig-alert for the eastbound direction. Caltrans officials said one eastbound lane reopened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. It was not immediately known when all lanes heading east would reopen. The westbound direction of the bridge remained open Wednesday night. Caltrans officials told KPIX 5 that the bridge has been inspected and there are no signs of damage to the structure.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Concerns Grow Over Illegal Camping In American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There are growing concerns illegal camping is threatening a jewel in Sacramento. The American River Parkway Foundation this week has demanded city and county leaders to intervene. It’s expecting a detailed plan by March on how to tackle the removal of illegal campers from the 23-mile-long nature and recreation area. The demand also focused on the county’s response to the damage caused by illegal camping. For many people, the American River Parkway is where nature and serenity meet, but in recent years, many have observed two sides to the parkway. “Over 15 percent of the parkway burned, and 99 percent of...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy