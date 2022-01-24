ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That time Betty White stood up for a Black dancer -- and the impact it has had since

Cover picture for the articleBetty White has rightfully been remembered fondly for many aspects of her legendary career ever since she died at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. One such reason White is so legendary was how she stood up for a...

The Independent

Robert Redford and Ryan Reynolds continue feud to be Betty White’s ‘crush’

The competition between Ryan Reynolds and Robert Redford to be Betty White’s celebrity “crush” lives on, despite her death aged 99.Before her death, the veteran US actress joked about both men’s affection for her.In an interview with People ahead of what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17, she teased Reynolds, saying: “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One.”The Deadpool actor later tweeted his dismay about the news.Posting a link to the article on Twitter he wrote: “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive...
Bob Hope
Arthur Duncan
Steve Harvey
Betty White
Lawrence Welk
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
CinemaBlend

SNL Alum Bill Hader Recalls The Sweet Exchange He Had With Betty White After Their Famous Scared Straight Sketch

Betty White definitely left a lasting mark on TV, as she delighted multiple generations of viewers with her legendary comedic chops. Though she was best known for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls (and its spinoff), she's also remembered for her impeccable work as a host on Saturday Night Live. The late actress hosted the variety show in 2010, and it was definitely an episode to remember. Now, SNL alum Bill Hader has recalled a sweet exchange he had with White after one of the sketches.
KEYC

Pick of the Litter: Betty White

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Betty White. She’s an adult domestic shorthair cat with a friendly personality that lives up to her beloved namesake. Monday, Jan. 17, would have been the actress’ 100th...
101 WIXX

Donate To Honor Betty White!!

Betty White would have been 100 on January 17th. As you know, we lost this beautiful icon at 99 years old on December 31st. One of the many legacies that Betty White left behind is her LOVE of animals. She worked with shelters and rescues over her long career and loved and cared for many animals.
ETOnline.com

What Betty White Had to Say About Turning 100 (Exclusive)

Betty White had just one wish for her 100th birthday -- to spend it with Robert Redford. While the actress and comedian sadly died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the of 99, she was looking forward to the big day and possibly spending it with the All The President's Men actor.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arkansas zoo names penguin chick Betty White after public vote

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas zoo has named its adorable new penguin chick after late actress and animal lover Betty White. According to KARK, the Little Rock Zoo shared the news in a Facebook post Wednesday after patrons chose the name over two other options – Doris Day and Jane Fonda – in an online poll. White died Dec. 31, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.
fox5ny.com

Betty White Challenge

On what would have been her 100th birthday, fans of the late Betty White are taking part in the Betty White Challenge. The movement calls for donating $5 to animal care and rescue centers.
KVUE

Betty White the dog has been adopted!

HOUSTON — We have some good news to share!. The six-month-old white, Maltese-mix puppy who was found on the streets of Houston, and later named Betty White, has found her a forever home. The Houston Humane Society shared the exciting update Monday, which would have been the real Betty...
KVUE

Hundreds show up for Betty White parade in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of revelers bundled up, braved the cold and marched through New Orleans’ French Quarter to honor the life of actress and animal rights activist Betty White Sunday. The iconic Golden Girls and Mary Tyler Moore actress, who became beloved because of her longevity, self-deprecating...
culvercityobserver.com

Betty White Was For the Birds

In the mid 90s I got a call from the folks over at Buena Vista Television to direct and edit a pilot presentation for a proposed syndicated show called "The Betty White House." The idea was that Betty White lived on a ranch with her animals, and celebrities would "drop in" for coffee and a chat. It was a nice idea, a twist on the morning show format.
Time Out Global

Betty White Centennial Celebration

Did you know Betty White was born in Oak Park? She didn't stay there for long—the White family moved to the Los Angeles area when baby Betty was around a year old—but Oak Park still claims hometown status. Case in point: You can attend a celebration in the...
katsfm.com

How Betty White’s Legacy Can and Will Impact the Yakima Valley

Wouldn't it be incredible to know that after you leave this place, everybody agrees it just wasn't enough time spent here! That's what happened when the one and only Betty White left us on December 31st, 2021. She was planning a big old television shindig, that we will still have...
