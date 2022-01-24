ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Will Sean Payton leave the Saints for TV?

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJxBv_0duAagz200

Is Sean Payton done coaching the New Orleans Saints? After all the difficulties and frustrations with the Saints over the past year, new reports over the weekend indicated Coach Payton has not confirmed yet that he plans to return for next season.

As WWL NFL Analyst Mike Detillier says this comes amid reports that network broadcast executives are interested in the Saints coach for their network.

“There is something to that report in the fact that the networks are interested in him. And wouldn’t you give that some thought,” said Detillier. “And listen, you can make a lot of money in being that booth.”

However, Detillier says he doesn’t think this is the year Coach Payton leaves the team.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Brother Has Blunt Message For Ex-Cowboys Star

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant played with both Tony Romo and Dak Prescott during his time with the NFC East franchise. Over the weekend, Bryant suggested that Prescott hit up Romo this offseason. “Amari Cooper is far from the Problem in Dallas so let’s get that straight… If...
NFL
The Spun

Here’s What Sean Payton Has Said About The Cowboys Job

Rumors have been swirling about Saints head coach Sean Payton stepping down, but it won’t be to coach the Dallas Cowboys. Payton went on ESPN Radio in 2019 to discuss the Cowboys gig after he was linked to it and brushed it aside. It would be quite a surprise if he felt differently three years later.
NFL
The Spun

2 Coaches Expected To Interview For The Saints Job

The Saints are already looking at two coaches to interview for their head-coaching job now that Sean Payton has stepped away. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is expected to get one and that shouldn’t come as a surprise. He’s been with the Saints for the last seven years and has done a tremendous job with their defense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Wwl Nfl
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has 1-Word Message For Bruce Arians

Antonio Brown just can’t seem to help himself. After posting an image to his Twitter trolling the Buccaneers following their playoff loss, AB had a little smoke left for his former head coach. “Barbarian!” Brown said of Bruce Arians. Retweeting a meme saying that the wideout was “lowkey right...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Should Cowboys Cut RB Ezekiel Elliott? Top 10 Takes

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys cut running back Ezekiel Elliott?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just Cut Him? That is not a practical...
NFL
The Big Lead

Five Potential Destinations for Sean Payton

After 16 years in New Orleans, Sean Payton has informed the team he is stepping away from the head coaching job. It's a seismic move for both that franchise and potentially for others who want nothing more than to bolster their sideline with a proven winner. Payton won over 63 percent of his regular-season games and picked up nine playoff victories during his memorable run and seeing the team without him will be super-weird.
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy