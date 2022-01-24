Will Sean Payton leave the Saints for TV?

Is Sean Payton done coaching the New Orleans Saints? After all the difficulties and frustrations with the Saints over the past year, new reports over the weekend indicated Coach Payton has not confirmed yet that he plans to return for next season.

As WWL NFL Analyst Mike Detillier says this comes amid reports that network broadcast executives are interested in the Saints coach for their network.

“There is something to that report in the fact that the networks are interested in him. And wouldn’t you give that some thought,” said Detillier. “And listen, you can make a lot of money in being that booth.”

However, Detillier says he doesn’t think this is the year Coach Payton leaves the team.