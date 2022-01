A suspect charged in the Thursday shooting of a Milwaukee Police Department officer had multiple open felony cases and an active warrant against him, county documents show. Jetrin Rodthong, 23, faces pending charges after the shooting and has several open felony cases dating back to 2020 in which he was charged with resisting or obstructing officers, bail jumping, driving or operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and drug possession, among others, and released on bond.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO