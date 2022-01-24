'Wheel Of Fortune,' Pat Sajak Apologize To Benedict Cumberbatch

Photo: Getty Images

Well, this is awkward.

On Sunday (January 23), Pat Sajak revealed he doesn't know who one of the world's biggest movie stars is. The surprising admission came during Sunday's episode of Wheel of Fortune when Benedict Cumberbatch 's name was part of a puzzle.

Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Tatyana Ali was one of the competitors. She ultimately solved the puzzle “Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch," much to her delight. Once she solved the puzzle, though, Sajak admitted he was a bit confused by it. “We know eggs benedict, explain Benedict Cumberbatch,” the host said.

Not long after the moment aired, viewers of the show took to Twitter to discuss. "Pat Sajak doesn’t know who Benedict Cumberbatch is? That’s just (Dr) Strange," one fan wrote.

There was so much buzz about Sajak's lack of knowledge about Cumberbatch online that the show ultimately apologized to the actor in a short but sweet message. "Our apologies, Benedict Cumberbatch!" the official account tweeted alongside the tears of joy emoji.

Though Sajak may not know about Cumberbatch, he's certainly been in the headlines a lot lately. Not only did he star in Spider-Man: No Way Home , the biggest movie of 2021, he's also garnering a ton of Oscar buzz for his performance in The Power of the Dog . The film, which is available to stream on Netflix, is expected to nab a Best Picture nod, while Cumberbatch is also in the running to receive a Best Actor nomination. Maybe if Cumberbatch ends up taking home the coveted trophy later this year, Sajak will finally know who he is.