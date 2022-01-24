ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Amy’s Kitchen recalls lot of Vegan Mac & Cheese for undeclared milk

By Melissa Vennix
UPMATTERS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETALUMA, CA (WJMN) – Amy’s Kitchen initiated a voluntary Class I recall of Lot 60J0421 of the Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze due to potential trace amounts of milk not declared on...

www.upmatters.com

