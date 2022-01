Winter is here to stay, and many Northlanders have already seen a spike in their heating bill. “Right now nationally and globally, we’re seeing increases beyond what we’ve seen in the past due to market forces and extreme weather events that even though they might not be happening right here in our region, they do impact how we purchase our gas and the price of that gas and how we are able to serve our customers,” explained Manager of Customer Experience, Superior Water Light and Power Harper Brickson.

