Microsoft and customer FedEx partner on 'logistics as a service'

By Mary Jo Foley
ZDNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft and FedEx today went public with more about the next phase of their multiyear partnership, which they first announced in 2020. On January 24, the pair revealed that they are working to combine FedEx network intelligence with Microsoft...

