Microsoft and customer FedEx partner on 'logistics as a service'

Together we are limitless. In celebration of the powerful partners who help make Microsoft Advertising successful, we’re delighted to announce the finalists for this year’s Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards in the Americas. The Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards will recognize our Elite and Select Partners for the incredible work they’ve done in 2021 across various categories. New this year, we’re pleased to introduce the Social Impact Awards. This award subcategory features partners’ inspiring solutions and celebrates changemakers who drive purpose and action. The Community Response Award winners and the Marketing with Purpose Award winners will compete for our new Global Social Impact of the Year Award which will be announced at Elevate, our annual Global Partner Summit, in April 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO