Jordan Cashmyer is dead at age 26. Her rep, Howard “Howie” Wood, confirmed the news in a statement to Us Weekly. “I got the news last night after returning from a business trip and all I can say is that this is an incredibly sad day,” Wood said on Sunday, January 16. “The last time I spoke with Jordan, she sounded happy and healthy. I wish people had the opportunity to know her away from her struggles as she was a very sweet and kind hearted person. I’m grateful I had the chance to know and work with her all these years. Life was not always good to her and I hope now she is in a better place. RIP sweet girl.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO